Tiffany Haddish and Common have reportedly gone their separate ways, and I’m going to need a minute to process this. Although the duo met on the set of their 2019 film The Kitchen, they did not confirm their romantic relationship until the summer of 2020 (even though they quarantined together that spring). The pair dated publicly for around a year before split rumors began, and the reported reasons behind Tiffany and Common’s rumored breakup are so devastating.

Speaking to People, a source claimed that Tiffany and Common’s breakup was cordial, explaining that challenging logistics (not bad blood) prompted the reported split. "They are never in the same city together and both of them are just too busy for a serious relationship," the insider claimed.

Per E!, Common will be in filming in the United Kingdom for the next six months, so the two reportedly decided to cut their losses before attempting an LDR. The source claimed that the pair "ultimately decided to end things before continuing on with a long-distance relationship,"

"It was an amicable split," the E! source told the outlet. And considering they were friends before things turned romantic, they have a strong basis to keep that connection going. “They both still think very highly of one another, [but] work obligations simply proved to be too much for them to move forward,” the insider claimed.

Jerritt Clark/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Although all reports indicate that their split was friendly, it’s still a hard pill to swallow, especially considering how Tiffany gushed about their romance back in July 2020, per Us Weekly. During an interview on the Wild Ride! With Steve-O podcast, she explained their connection, “I’m just way happier and it’s, like, knowing I got somebody that cares about me, that really has my back. It seems like he does anyways, and I love it. I love him.” (Please tell me I’m not the only one tearing up.)

“This is hands down the best relationship I’ve ever been in,” she added at the time, “Knock on wood!”

To be fair, that conversation happened almost a year and a half before the split rumors started and a lot can change in that time, but I have to wonder if she forgot to knock on wood after saying that. Either way, here’s hoping that Tiffany and Common are able to move on, and this reported breakup ends up being for the best.