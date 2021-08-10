Here's Why 'Bachelorette' Proposals Tend To Have Such Windy Weather

There are a few things you are pretty much guaranteed to see in every season of The Bachelor and The Bachelorette: dramatic rose ceremonies, the overuse of the word ~journey~, and a windy AF proposal. The latest Bachelorette season was no exception; Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ romantic moment was made complete by an unruly breeze — one that messed up Thurston’s hair and made it difficult to hear what they were saying. The romance!

Thurston and Moynes are not the first couple in Bachelor Nation to be blown away during their proposal. At this point, it’s practically a given of the franchise. And, according to Will McCoy, an associate producer who has worked on Real Housewives of New York, Project Runway, and Summer House, there could be a reason for that — beyond just showing off a beautiful background. The wind can add some reality to reality TV.

“The lovers on TV may be more traditionally attractive, or they may have more traditionally successful jobs, but they still have to face the wind just like [everyone else]. It is in these little moments of relatability that make these shows aspirational,” he tells Elite Daily.

Without further ado, here are some of the windiest Bachelor and Bachelorette proposals of all time...

Katie Thurston & Blake Moynes

Katie Thurston and Blake Moynes’ proposal was one of the sweetest moments we’ve seen on the show in a while. But the wind made it a challenge to hear their sweet-nothings. Plus, it seemed determined to mess up Thurston’s freshly done hair. That said, the couple didn’t let it ruin the romance of the moment.

Over the wind, you could (just barely) hear Thurston give Moynes a resounding yes. She told her now-fiancé, “You have made me the happiest woman alive, and in a world of change, I want to be your constant. I love you today, tomorrow, and forever, and I can’t wait for our adventure to begin.” So sweet!

Rachel Lindsay & Bryan Abasolo

At the end of her season 13 Bachelorette finale, which aired August 2017, Rachel Lindsay got engaged to Bryan Abasolo. Two years later, in August 2019, the two got married, and they’ve been happily together ever since. TL;DR: They are one of Bachelor Nation’s best success stories.=

But that doesn’t mean their engagement went off without a hitch. It was seriously windy — like concerningly so — during their proposal. As romantic as this moment is, the gusts are a little distracting.

Arie Luyendyk & Becca Kufrin

Arie Luyendyk and Becca Kufrin’s proposal was also a victim of the wind (not to mention, Luyendyk’s decision-making that ultimately led him to dump Kufrin and pursue his runner-up, Lauren Burnham). Fortunately, Kufrin had the foresight to put her hair back before the proposal, so the wind did minimal damage.

JoJo Fletcher & Jordan Rodgers

By Bachelor and Bachelorette standards, JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers had the perfect proposal. Although it was windy, the breeze only slightly ruffled Fletcher’s dress in the wind, leaving her perfectly waved hair alone. (Could this be the blueprint the producers have been trying to replicate ever since?)

Ashley Hebert & JP Rosenbaum

OK, so Ashley Hebert and JP Rosenbaum’s moment might actually be Bachelor Nation’s OG windy proposal scene. Apparently, a beachside proposal in Fiji sn’t without its potential issues. (Still worth it, IMO, though.) At first, it seemed like the wind might just be a result of Rosenbaum literally flying in on a helicopter. But, even after he safely landed, the wind did not let up. Nothing could ruin their moment, though, not even an aggressive breeze.

BRB, starting a petition to stop rating the episodes based on drama and start rating them on wind speed. The most ~dramatic~ finale ever is nothing compared to the windiest.