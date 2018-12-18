If You Almost Always Initiate Sex, Here's How To Switch That Up

If this situation is hitting close to home, the experts say it's time to stop ignoring the problem and speak up, because both of your needs are just as valid. “Most couples have different levels of sex drives, and it’s important to honor both and meet some place in the middle,” says Kitley.

In order to resolve the problem, you first have to address it, says Lords. “You need to have a serious discussion about what you both want and how much sex is desired by both of you,” she says. She adds that you may discover that the issue simply comes down to a miscommunication. “Your partner could see your role as the one to pursue them, instead of realizing that they can (and possibly should) initiate sex as well.” Whatever the cause, instead of panicking, Lords says to use that as a place to begin an honest dialogue. “[This can] be a starting point for a conversation to discuss how you both want sex to work in your relationship,” she assures.

Choose a time when you’re both feeling relaxed and level-headed — preferably not right in the middle of a sexual encounter. "Use 'I' statements and talk about the things you like and prefer," sex therapist and social worker Danica Mitchell previously told Elite Daily. "Gently guide in the right direction, and be kind.” Make your partner feel valued and respected, and don’t put them on the defensive. “Ask questions,” Mitchell suggested. “If you have something you want to talk about, it's always good to open the door for the other person to express themselves so the conversation isn't one-sided. Their pleasure matters, too."

While the conversation may be hard to initiate (ironically enough), it is ultimately the only way you are going to have any kind of resolution. Relationships take work, but if yours is worth fighting for, then it's time to speak up and tell your partner what you need before it's too late. Otherwise, resentment can build up an insurmountable wall for you. Maybe things will get awkward when you first talk things out, but, in the end, it will be worth it. You’ll learn more about each other’s needs and how to make each other happy.