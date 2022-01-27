Apparently, Tristan Thompson is at it again — and by “it,” I mean getting caught on camera flirting with a mystery woman. On Jan 26, a TikTok of Thompson with a new woman on his lap gained serious traction. (At the time of publication, the video had 238,000 views and 18,000 likes.) And although I can’t say I’m surprised, the timing of Thompson’s public flirtation is enough to unnerve even the most seasoned cynics.

ICYMI, in Dec. 2021, reports that Maralee Nichols was suing Thompson for child support became public. Nichols also filed a paternity suit, claiming that the baby was conceived in March 2021 (when Thompson was still with Khloé Kardashian). Though Thompson initially denied that he was the father, he confirmed that Nichols’ claims were true on Jan. 3, after he received the paternity test results.

Afterward, he apologized (to Kardashian, not Nichols) on Instagram: “My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry.”

On Jan. 4, a source claimed to Us Weekly, “Tristan wants to make everything right with Khloé ... He wants to win her back, but she will never take him back romantically after learning about his cheating. This was the final straw.”

Less than a month later, however, it seems like his priorities have shifted away from reuniting with his ex. TikTok user Tricia Caracoza shared a video of Thompson getting up close and personal with a new woman on Jan. 26, but she clarified in the comments section that it was actually taken the previous weekend at a club in Milwaukee.

To be fair, it does seem like the NBA player is technically single now, yet the comment section was still brutal. One wrote, “Why can’t he stay outta clubs and these situations like what is wrong with you bro, just go home, it’s not that hard.” Another commented, “THE POINT IS HE NEEDS TO WORRY ABOUT HIS CHILDREN AND FIXING ALL THE HURT HE HAS CAUSED INSTEAD OF MESSING WITH MORE WOMEN.” (And no, I’m not taking any artistic liberties here. The commenter used all caps.)

Whether you believe Thompson was in the wrong or not, he seemed to want to keep this particular outing under wraps. According to Caracoza, when he saw her camera’s flash go on (she was recording a friend dancing), he “snatched” her phone out of her hand, and said, “No videos, please.” Clearly, that particular request went unheeded.

While Kardashian has yet to directly comment on any of this — not Thompson’s paternity results, not the TikTok — she did post a series of photos on Instagram on Jan. 27. In the snaps, she models SKIMS while looking 🔥🔥🔥. The cryptic caption? “Betrayal rarely comes from your enemies.”

Whatever is happening behind the scenes with Kardashian and Thompson, hopefully they’re able to maintain their strong relationship as co-parents for True’s sake.