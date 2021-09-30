Taylor Swift — famed recording artist, cat mom, and queen of our collective hearts — officially headed to the altar in London on Sept. 25. No, no, not to say “I do” herself, but to stand by her pal Lena Dunham’s side. That’s right, friends: Taylor Swift was a bridesmaid in Lena Dunham’s wedding to musician Luis Felber. And their friendship sounds like something fresh out of the show Girls. (OK, maybe a touch less dramatic than that. But still!)

“In terms of the bridal party, if we include siblings, we were nine,” Dunham shared with Vogue on Sept. 29. “You can have a far bigger wedding with less bridesmaids, but I guess it just speaks to how excited I was to have my close friends there.”

“I spent so much time during the pandemic talking to my girlfriends about our feelings over FaceTime, but a few of my best friends I haven’t seen in over a year,” Dunham continued. “And, you know, my girlfriends have had to deal with a lot of not-so-happy things with me in our adulthood, so to be able to celebrate something joyful and use it as an excuse to be together was very special.”

Swift and Dunham have been friends since 2015, though the pair are rarely seen out and about together. That said, Dunham has long been a supporter of Swift’s career, and vice-versa. (Swift is also still close with Dunham’s ex, Jack Antonoff — he co-wrote and co-produced three songs on her 2014 album 1989, as well as a few songs on Reputation, Lover, folklore, and her latest release evermore.)

In her role as bridesmaid, Swift stood beside actor Myha’la Herrold, Rosa Mercuriadis, Tommy Dorfman, Ali Trustman, Jenna Hally Rubenstein (Dunham’s cousin), Alma-Kori Felber (Dunham’s new sister-in-law), and Alissa Bennett (Dunham’s podcast partner). The women all wore swishy silver dresses with a vintage feel.

“With the bridesmaid dresses, we were doing a kind of Swinging Sixties, silver pleated, go-go girl energy, but one of my bridesmaids put it best when she said she felt like ‘a beautiful cupcake wrapper,’” Dunham said.

Will Dunham wear a similarly cupcake wrapper-y number in Swift’s wedding party, if and when she ties the knot? TBD.

Swift and boyfriend Joe Alwyn — though perpetually surrounded by marriage rumors — have not yet gotten engaged themselves (at least, not that they’ve discussed publicly). Either way, we loved seeing Swift by Dunham’s side on her big day!