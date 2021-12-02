Taylor & Jake’s Zodiac Signs Might Explain Why Their Relationship Went Down In Flames

If you believe that Taylor Swift’s heartbreak ballad “All Too Well” is about her relationship with Jake Gyllenhaal, you might think you know everything there is to know about the pair’s split (especially if you watched All Too Well: The Short Film). But what were their relationship and breakup actually like? Neither celeb has ever revealed details, but it’s not a stretch to think Swift and Gyllenhaal’s zodiac signs played a role in their dynamic. They’re both Sagittarians, a fire sign known for embracing their passion.

Throughout her Red album, which is widely presumed to be at least partly inspired by Gyllenhaal, Swift references her and her beau’s astrological charts several times. In “State Of Grace,” she sings about “twin fire signs, four blue eyes.” Swift and Gyllenhaal just so happen to both be blue-eyed fire signs.

Although that particular lyric doesn’t reveal a lot about the details of their breakup, her latest version of “All Too Well” makes things a little clearer. In it, she references fire signs once more, singing, “And did the twin flame bruise paint you blue? / Just between us, did the love affair maim you too?” Brutal, but still kind of vague.

So take a seat, and enjoy while we dig into how exactly Swift and Gyllenhaal’s zodiac signs affected their breakup.

Sagittarians Tend To Be Very Passionate

A relationship between two of these fire signs is bound to be intense. Think major feelings, heart-melting gestures, starry-eyed fantasies. But it can be hard to keep that pace up in a healthy way.

It’s not uncommon for two Sagittariuses to have a short-lived, whirlwind of a romance. Considering Swift and Gyllenhaal’s romance reportedly lasted only three months, this checks out.

The Archer Embraces Their Independence

Sagittarians are known for being fiercely independent, and they tend to shy away from the pressures of commitment. That said, if a partner threatens (or even seems to threaten) their freedom, a Sagittarius is likely to say goodbye fast.

In “We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,” another Red track, she literally sings, “We hadn’t seen each other in a month / when you said you needed space.” Now, it’s still not confirmed that this (or any) song is directly referencing her romance with Gyllenhaal, but that lyric does describe a Sagittarius romance to a T.

They Tend To Be A Little Too Blunt

According to Co-Star, Sagittarians “wields their truth like a blunt weapon.” In other words, this sign can be very harsh, which isn’t always a recipe for romantic success. Let’s all think back to when Swift sang about how her ex was “so casually cruel in the name of being honest,” in “All Too Well.”

Even if this song isn’t about Gyllenhaal, it certainly sounds Swift is describing a Sagittarian and their penchant for truth-telling.

Although there’s no way to know exactly how Swift and Gyllenhaal’s breakup went down, it definitely looks like their fire signs played a role. As independent, creative, and passionate people, these two fit the Sag stereotypes all too well, so it only makes sense that their split would be just as fiery as their signs suggest.