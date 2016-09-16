I have attention-deficit/hyperactivity disorder (ADHD). To manage it, I’ve taken Adderall every day for the last four years, and before that, time-released Ritalin for 12 years. Have I had sex without a stimulant in me? Yes, of course, but my stimulant-less sexcapades tend to fall in the early morning, before I’ve taken my meds. (A little sex before my morning Adderall makes for a true breakfast of champions.) In spite of those few stimulant-free romps, sex on Adderall has become part of my routine, and out of all the areas I see Adderall impacting my life, sex is certainly at the top.

Adderall and sex have a turbulent relationship. Some people report wanting more sex on Adderall, while others feel it points their libido in the opposite direction. In a report examining the connections between Adderall and sex addiction, The Recovery Village defines Adderall as a stimulant because “it increases a person’s cognitive function.” And while some people “take Adderall without a prescription as a performance-enhancing drug in order to improve their focus and energy,” Adderall it is normally prescribed to treat people with ADHD, like me, and should only be used if you have a prescription and are under the care of a doctor.

Drazen_/E+/Getty Images

Dr. Adeeti Gupta, NYC-based OBGYN and founder of Walk IN GYN Care, confirms that stimulants can have a “variable effect” on a person’s sex drive. “Constant usage of stimulants can cause a decrease in sex drive because of increased release of catecholamines that want the brain and the body to focus on other tasks,” she tells Elite Daily.

According to WebMD, research suggests that about 40% of people with ADHD will have some sexual problems. Certain ADHD symptoms may make sex challenging. Lack of focus can make it difficult to orgasm, increased sensitivity and irritability can injure a partner’s feelings, and low levels of neurotransmitters may increase a person’s likelihood to engage in “risky” behaviors such as not using condoms. Adderall itself has been linked to cases of Erectile Dysfunction (ED) and arousal difficulties.

However, for others, Adderall may intensify emotions and sensations, such as euphoria and alertness, which can be appealing for sex. And Adderall horniness is a real thing — and I know this because I’ve experienced it myself. Here are seven ways in which sex on Adderall is totally different for me (though not everyone’s experience is going to be the same as mine).

Sex On Adderall Is Choppier

PeopleImages/E+/Getty Images

Not that this is a bad thing, but things don't flow as easily as they do when I’m not on Adderall. It's position to position and sensation to sensation, but there doesn't seem to be that natural rhythm that comes so easily when I’m not on Adderall. It's not that I can't get into it, in fact, it's the opposite. I’m super into it, but that smooth, music-playing-in-the-background feeling is harder to achieve.

Sex On Adderall Makes Touch Feel Better

Adderall pushes out neurotransmitters that make you happy every time you take it, so when it comes to physical touch, my brain has already made my body more hypersensitive to it. Touch, of course, is something that is usually soothing to people, which is why medical trauma physicians, psychologists and various other doctors suggest physical touch to help heal those injured and mend problems in relationships. When I’m on Adderall, the positive effects of touch are intensified, making sex even more pleasurable.

Sex On Adderall Is More Arousing

There is no doubt Adderall makes you "focused" on a lot of things, and one of those things is sex. Simply put, I’m hornier on Adderall. I find myself thinking about sex more throughout the day, and doing things outside of the norm that would facilitate sex, such as eating aphrodisiac foods. I actually crave black licorice sometimes now, and make a point to wear sexier undergarments, just in case. In my experience, my arousal has been so strong on Adderall that I haven’t felt the need to use additional lube.

Sex On Adderall Requires Less Stamina

When I'm not on Adderall, I find myself getting tired more easily and being lazier about things in the bedroom. On Adderall, I'm up for the challenge. You actually want to move more and try different positions, and you only get tired after extremely long sessions, if you tire at all.

Sex On Adderall Feels More Adventurous

Delmaine Donson/E+/Getty Images

I much prefer the lovey-dovey type of sex when not on Adderall, and the exact opposite when I'm on it. It's not to say I'm going Fifty Shades of Grey deep into things when I'm on it, but I'm more open to experimenting and trying new things. It becomes something of a game, in the best possible use of the term. You already have the stamina to support you, and since your mind is going faster on the drug, you more easily find yourself trying out new, different, and — dare I say — creative acts while you're doing it.

Sex On Adderall Is More Carnal

Adderall definitely tears down any shyness barriers and makes me more energetic about everything that's happening during sex. Personally, I like when my partners take the lead in the bedroom, but I'm more likely to change up the positions and get really into any "acts" I'm performing when Adderall is pumping through my blood. You're simply really into whatever's happening and not soft spoken about when you want things changed. The result? It makes sex sessions much more all-consuming and passionate than sex without Adderall.

Sex On Adderall Makes It Easier To Finish

Many people with vaginas struggle to orgasm during sex. But in my experience, adding Adderall into the mix sure makes it easier. Adderall has your blood flowing quicker already, and your sensations heightened. It's the perfect storm for making everything feel just that much better to make orgasms a more likely possibility. I find Adderall also makes me more competitive. When you bring that mindset into the bedroom, you're simply more determined to make each session that much more rewarding than the next.

Because I take Adderall so frequently, it doesn't impact me the way it does those who rarely take it. I simply feel normal on it, aside from some adverse side effects, like restlessness, agitation, and bouts of anxiety. But still, there’s no doubting that stimulants change sex.

Expert:

Dr. Adeeti Gupta, NYC-based OBGYN and founder of Walk IN GYN Care

Editor's Note: This story has been updated by Elite Daily Staff.