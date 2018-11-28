The Bachelor is famous for a lot of things, but helping people find lifelong romantic matches isn’t necessarily one of them. Although each season usually ends with a proposal, most of the couples don't wind up making it in the long haul. There are, of course, a few exceptions to that rule. For example, even after nine years of marriage, Catherine Giudici and Sean Lowe's body language proves that the couple is still very much in love.

"These two are thick as thieves and show an amazing amount of consistency throughout their relationship," says Traci Brown, body language expert and author of Persuasion Point, after examining their photos over the years. From getting engaged on national television in 2013, to tying the knot in 2014, to having three children together, the couple has been through a lot, but Brown says they've maintained their intense love for each other.

Ready for a rosy trip down memory lane? Take a look at these images, and see firsthand how Sean and Catherine managed to make their love last.

Catherine Was Tense At First "Wow, he's got a death grip on her," says Brown. "Ain't nobody gonna steal his woman! You can see she's just a bit uncomfortable with it, but it seems like she's adjusted over time."

Sean & Catherine Seemed Equally Elated There’s no faking those smiles. "These two are happy as clams," Brown explains. "I really like how they show an equality of the emotion in their relationship — and it started from the beginning."

Their Wedding Was Full Of Love In this image, Brown points towards their hands being intertwined. "They really love each other," she says of the contact. "And I'd hope they'd show it at their wedding — which thankfully they do."

Children Didn’t Change Their Romance Having children can change the dynamics of a relationship, but it didn’t seem to phase Sean and Catherine. "See how her hand is gently on his torso area? That says ownership," explains Brown. "Don't anyone touch her man!"

They Can Be A Little Possessive "There are those trademark smiles again," Brown notes. "She's got her hand in a loose fist which may say there's just a tad of tension from her, but mostly she's showing ownership of him with it on his chest."

They Are Equally Committed Nothing like a vacation to Paris to bring out some sweet PDA. "See how far his hand is reached around her shoulder? That's no half hug," exclaims Brown. "They look like they're glued together down at their sides. So nobody is playing halfway in this relationship!"

Their Family Life Is Full Of Joy "Their family really makes them both happy," Brown states. "A real smile is with your eyes, and they both have the outer crows feet of real happiness with the kids."

They Are Always Leaning On Each Other "No matter what situation they're in, we always see him with that same smile on his face leaning towards her," Brown says, adding that their relationship is "so sweet."

Sean & Catherine Are Still Smiling All these years later, it doesn’t look like their affection for each other has wavered one bit. Plus, it seems like their kids inherited those sweet smiles.