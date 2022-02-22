Sam Hunt’s Wife Hannah Lee Fowler Filed For Divorce Amid Pregnancy

Fans of country singer Sam Hunt were in for two big surprises Monday, Feb. 21, when TMZ reported that his wife of five years, Hannah Lee Fowler, had not only filed for divorce, but also that she is pregnant. In documents filed Feb. 18 in Tennessee and obtained by TMZ, Fowler claimed her 37-year-old husband was guilty of "inappropriate marital conduct" and "adultery," and that she believes “all hopes of reconciliation are exhausted.”

The couple had not publicly announced the pregnancy, but the documents reveal that Fowler, 33, is due in May. In her claim, she asks for alimony, child support, and primary custody of the unborn child. And while it’s unclear if they have a prenup, she requests that each party be "awarded their respective separate property."

The title of Hunt’s debut album, Montevallo, which is about his relationship with his wife, is an homage to the Alabama town where Fowler and Hunt originally met. At the time, Hunt was a quarterback for the University of Alabama at Birmingham. After years of dating on-and-off, the couple finally reunited in 2016. They got engaged in January 2017 and tied the knot in April that year with an intimate ceremony in Georgia.

John Shearer/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the Academy of Country Music Awards just weeks ahead of their wedding, Hunt told People that “[Fowler] inspired more than anything the lighthearted spirit” behind his recent music.

“I wasn’t in an optimistic place before we got back together,” he said of the couple’s breakup. “After we got back together, I took a step back and didn’t take everything quite as seriously — in a good way.”

And while Hunt’s first album clearly detailed elements of their romance, he later used the lyrics of his 2020 song "Drinkin' Too Much" as an apology to Fowler for dragging her into the spotlight.

In July 2021, Hunt told KISS Country 99.9 Miami's TC & Dina radio show that he and Fowler had "seriously" started thinking about growing their family, adding that they’d been “talking about it for a while, but we've really started thinking about it seriously here these past few months, so that's on the agenda right now," he said. "And I'm hoping that we'll have some good news sooner than later."

Neither Fowler nor Hunt has released a statement regarding their separation.