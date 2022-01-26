The Rom-Com You Should Watch On Valentine’s Day, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Is there anything better than snuggling up with your favorite romantic comedy on Valentine’s Day? Even if you don’t have a SO to celebrate with, turning on a movie about love and all of its quirks can be a great way to channel your inner romantic this February. But let’s be honest: there are a lot of movies to choose from. So to help narrow things down, I figured out the one rom-com you should watch on Valentine’s Day, based on your zodiac sign.

OK, so watching a romantic comedy based solely on your astrological chart may sound a little out there, but if the stars can impact your interests, personality, and tastes, why not use them to pick out your next rom-com flick? By channeling your zodiac sign, you might just discover a movie that will speak uniquely to you.

Whether you’re a fire, air, water, or Earth sign, there is a rom-com plot that will give you butterflies — yes, even if you aren’t a die-hard astrologer. No matter how closely you follow your horoscope, these romantic comedies are worth watching. So grab your remote, get ready to add to your queue, and keep this list in mind for your Valentine’s Day plans.

Aries (March 21–April 19): Always Be My Maybe For this fire sign, any rom-com worth watching will need characters as bold as they are. Fortunately, Always Be My Maybe has the perfect blend of passionate characters and sentimental moments for Aries to feel seen and entertained.

Taurus (April 20–May 20): Set It Up Set It Up is a rom-com about two executive assistants who hatch an elaborate matchmaking plan for their bosses in a bid to have more free time. It might seem like an elaborate setup to most people, but Taureans won’t have any trouble buying it. When this Earth sign wants something, they have no qualms about going after it. Plus, this movie is hilarious and full of chemistry, which would appeal to anyone, no matter their zodiac sign.

Gemini (May 21–June 20): The Big Sick Geminis can get bored very easily, so they’ll need a movie that’s a bit more complicated than the standard rom-com plot. For this air sign, The Big Sick, which explores how illness can impact a romantic relationship in a funny way (promise it’s more funny than depressing), is the perfect rom-com to add to their queue.

Cancer (June 21–July 22): Someone Great Cancers have a reputation for being uniquely in tune with their emotions. Someone Great, a reverse rom-com about a painful breakup, will definitely hit them in the feels. Even if exploring the hurt of a breakup is not everyone’s idea of a good time on Valentine’s Day, the crab is just happy to be crying.

Leo (July 23–Aug. 22): How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days Benjamin Barry (Matthew McConaughey) and Andie Anderson (Kate Hudson) are a rom-com’s dream couple. Known for their ambition, Leos will have no trouble relating to these characters as they try to find balance between their career goals and their unexpected feelings. Plus, that iconic yellow silk dress is every Leo’s dream.

Virgo (Aug. 23–Sept. 22): Valentine’s Day Virgos tend to be very detail-oriented, so they’ll be fans of any movie that forces them to connect the dots. Valentine’s Day weaves together several storylines (with a few surprising twists), which will make it a fav among this Earth sign. Plus, what other movie do you get Taylor Swift, Taylor Lautner, Patrick Dempsey, Julia Roberts, Jennifer Garner, and Bradley Cooper?

Libra (Sept. 23–Oct. 22): Sleeping With Other People Represented by the scales, Libras are commonly associated with balance, and that applies to their relationships, too. Sleeping With Other People, a movie about two friends slowly realizing they already found their better half, will speak to this air sign.

Scorpio (Oct. 23–Nov. 21): The Half Of It Scorpios are known for keeping their cards close to their vest, which can land them in some trouble when it comes to romance. While mysterious intentions may make things temporarily more exciting, they can also curb how far a relationship can progress. This LGBTQ rom-com explores that along with themes of love, friendship, and finding your identity in a really sweet way.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22–Dec. 21): Hitch Sagittarians are some of the funniest people you’ll meet, so they need a Valentine’s Day watch that is just as funny as they are. For the archer, Hitch is the perfect movie to turn on. Considering this sign also tends to have an aversion to the rules, the plot of the movie — specifically Alex Hitchens’ (Will Smith) decision to hijack the stereotypical dating rules — will speak to Sagittarius.

Capricorn (Dec. 22–Jan. 19): Love, Simon Love, Simon is a fantastic rom-com that explores Simon Spier’s (Nick Robinson) coming out journey as he tries to find love. Whether you can relate to that specific storyline or not, Simon’s introspective character will speak to Capricorns, a sign known for their self-awareness and intense sense of responsibility.

Aquarius (Jan. 20–Feb. 18): Plus One Plus One is a movie about two single friends who come up with an idea to survive wedding season together — by being each other’s plus one dates. Considering Aquarians are extremely pragmatic thinkers and never shy away from out-of-the-box ideas, they’ll appreciate how the characters in Plus One approach their situation.

Pisces (Feb. 19–March 20): To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before In To All The Boys I’ve Loved Before, Lara Jean Covey (Lana Condor) has a dreamy view of love. If you haven’t seen it yet, the whole premise of the movie is that Lara Jean writes out a series of love letters to all of her previous crushes. For Pisces, this kind of exaggerated romanticism is right up their alley.

No matter what your zodiac sign is, there’s a rom-com that will help you embrace the Valentine’s Day spirit. And if you want a longer movie marathon, check out the recs for your moon and rising signs.