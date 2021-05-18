Ariana Grande married Dalton Gomez in an intimate ceremony over the weekend, Grande’s reps confirmed on May 17. And, shocking everyone (myself included), Pete Davidson’s reported reaction to Grande’s wedding was *super* chill. A source told HollywoodLife on May 17 that “Pete’s happy for Ariana and wishes her the best.” It may have taken Davidson and Grande nearly three years (the duo split back in October 2018), but they finally made that enviable transition from couple goals to ex goals.

According to another HollywoodLife source, Davidson is reportedly completely OK with Grande officially moving on. (You really cannot get more official than a marriage certificate.) “Pete has moved on from Ariana but he without a shadow of a doubt wants her to be happy and he assumes she must be if she is now married,” the insider revealed.

Fortunately, it sounds like Davidson’s new relationship took the sting out of the news of Grande’s nuptials. FYI, the SNL star is currently dating Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor, and things are reportedly getting “serious.” A source told Entertainment Tonight in March 2021 that the new couple "started off as friends and quickly realized there was chemistry between [them]." And even the Atlantic couldn’t get in the way of that connection. Davidson and Dynevor’s long-distance relationship is apparently moving right along. "Pete and Phoebe started out casually dating but things have gotten a bit more serious recently," the source said. They even have matching initials (and not-so-subtle matching initial necklaces). Is it jinxing things if I say that sounds like fate?

Although the King of Staten Island star is reportedly happy for Grande, the source says we should not expect to hear from him directly anytime soon. Apparently, Davidson does not feel the need to issue a statement congratulating Grande and Gomez. (I don’t blame him.) “He doesn’t feel like it is his place to make a public gesture about [the news] but also assumes he will be asked about it down the road but the fact remains,” the source said.

Just don’t take Davidson’s silence for hurt feelings. “He is happy that she is happy and he wishes her the best because he doesn’t have any ill will towards her,” the source explained. “And he wouldn’t expect her to have any for him if and when the shoe is on a different foot and he gets married down the line.” OK, so I know that “if and when” is a hypothetical, but I’m still going to start daydreaming about a Bridgerton-themed bridal shower!

Please don’t judge me. I need a good distraction. The end of Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande’s relationship drama truly feels like the end of an era – in a mostly good way. I swear I’m happy for the both of them. Still, if you need me, I’ll be wearing an oversized sweatshirt and streaming Grande’s bop “pete davidson” all day long.