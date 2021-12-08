PCAs
The couples on the People's Choice Awards red carpet looked amazing.

These Are The Best Couple Moments From The 2021 People’s Choice Awards

I’ll be gushing over Joe and Serena forever.

By Hannah Kerns
They Came To Impress

On Dec. 7, fan-favorites flocked to the People’s Choice Awards. With cute PDA moments (thanks, Sarah and Wells!) and sweet poses, these couples made a statement on the red carpet, and these pictures are almost too good to be true (but believe me, they are).

Katie & John Made A Statement

Katie Thurston and John Hersey are a controversial couple, and Thurston’s embraced that reputation. Still, as messy as they may be (Thurston’s words, not mine!), these two certainly look good together on the red carpet.

