I’ll be gushing over Joe and Serena forever.
On Dec. 7, fan-favorites flocked to the People’s Choice Awards. With cute PDA moments (thanks, Sarah and Wells!) and sweet poses, these couples made a statement on the red carpet, and these pictures are almost too good to be true (but believe me, they are).
Katie Thurston and John Hersey are a controversial couple, and Thurston’s embraced that reputation. Still, as messy as they may be (Thurston’s words, not mine!), these two certainly look good together on the red carpet.