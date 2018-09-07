11 People Describe Their Hottest Sex Dreams In Vivid Detail

“I was seeing a guy who was only in my city temporarily, and I knew he would go home eventually. We were seeing each other pretty consistently for a little over two months, FaceTiming and texting, but when I realized I had feelings for him even though he would be leaving soon, I panicked and we did the whole slow-fade thing.

I swear this man started manifesting me or something, because I was on a perfectly lovely date with some other guy who I was starting to like, but mid-lasagna bite I had a vision of the other guy f*cking me from behind while pulling my hair. Later that night I had a dream that he was lying in my bed, and we were making out passionately because we hadn’t seen each other in weeks. I went down on him before going crazy riding his d*ck, then he got on top and pushed my legs up toward my shoulders and was f*cking me really hard like and leaning forward to make out with me. I had variations of this dream for weeks.

I had to mute his account because I missed him and was sad and thought I would never see him again, and any time I saw his account pop up I would get vivid sex thoughts and get too horny. Flash forward a few weeks later, and for some reason he was back in town for a few days. He hit me up, and we had a great date and amazing sex, exactly like that initial dream. I realllyyyyy like this guy, and sex with him was as incredible as I remembered/dreamt it would be. He lowkey put a damper on my hot girl summer because no other guy can compare.”

—Anonymous, 27

“I have a knack for remembering my dreams and over the last few years a lot of them have been super erotic. [...] Some just got enough that I wake up and immediately masturbate to the dream. Some dreams stick with me for years and I still get aroused remembering them. My dreams are so intense and detailed I’ve been regularly writing them down as erotic literature.”

— u/FitAtmosphere1, Reddit