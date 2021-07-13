Megan Fox Was In Her "Own Version Of Hell" When She Took Ayahuasca With MGK

No surprise, Megan Fox and Machine Gun Kelly do not have casual date nights. The duo just isn’t the Netflix-and-chill type. And their latest romantic getaway to Costa Rica is proof. During their trip, the couple decided to embrace their escape from reality by truly escaping reality. While appearing on Jimmy Kimmel Live on July 12, Fox told guest host Arsenio Hall that she and MGK drank ayahuasca, a psychedelic tea, while away. And, according to her, the experience was like entering your own “psychological hell.”

Fox gave Hall the lowdown of her experience with the hallucinogenic, and it sounds, well, intense. First, Fox and MGK had to make some dietary changes. Before taking the ayahuasca, they had to restrict their food intake and drink lemongrass tea “until you, not of your own volition, just vomit everything out of your body,” she said. Yikes. And this was just the start of their experience.

Once their stomachs were empty, the couple could take the ayahuasca, which they had over the course of three nights. “It was incredibly intense. The second night, I went to hell for eternity. And just knowing eternity is torture in itself because there was no beginning, middle, or end. So you have a real ego death,” Fox explained.

Denise Truscello/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

She described the experience as enlightening, but not enjoyable per se. “It just goes straight into your soul and takes you into your psychological prison you hold yourself in," Fox continued. "It's your own version of hell. And I was definitely there.” Hearing that, I’m hoping they had some other, more light-hearted recreational activities planned for the rest of their trip. Might I suggest paddleboarding?

The psychedelics were not the only disorienting aspects of Fox’s experience. Apparently, the actress expected the trip to be like “glamping” or “some kind of five-star experience,” and was surprised by the accommodations. “You get there, and you really are in the middle of the jungle. You don’t get to eat after like 1 p.m. You have to walk a very far distance to get your water. You can’t shower because they’re in a drought ... Nothing glamorous about it. It’s all part of ... making you vulnerable, so you surrender to the experience.”

Still, Fox encouraged people to try it for themselves. And, hey, at least she was able to go through it with her twin flame by her side!