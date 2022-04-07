15 Love Tattoo Ideas For Couples Who Want To Get Inked Together

Ready to celebrate your love in a way that is a little more permanent? No, not a wedding! A couples tattoo, of course. Nothing says “I love you” forever than an everlasting mark on your body that will only come off with a painful lasering process. You could go the old-school way and tattoo your lover’s name on you, and though it worked out for Stephen and Ayesha Curry, we all saw how that ended for Pete Davidson and Ariana Grande.

Or you could get matching tats that merely suggest the idea of a captured heart while still leaving much to the imagination. Think of it as your own little secret sign. Could anything be more romantic? Sure, maybe a surprise birthday trip to Paris, but coordinating tattoos comes pretty close.

I reached out to tattoo expert Beau Lawson of Freehand Ink and sorted through the cutest, least cringey love tattoo ideas for couples so you don’t have to do any work. Scroll on and see which one tickles your fancy.

1. This Couples Tattoo Is All About Connecting The Dots Keep it simple with this black dot pattern. The real magic happens when you line your finger up to your partner’s. Poof! Now you have a matching design that connects together, symbolizing the union that is your love. Aww.

2. Keep Their Heart Under Lock And Key If you want everyone to know you’re 100% taken, there’s no better way than a lock and key. After all, only your lover(s) can hold the key to your heart. Unless you call a locksmith, that is.

3. A Date to Remember An anniversary date tattoo is perfect if you have a faulty memory like me. It’s an excellent reminder to plan something special before you end up in the dog house.

4. Tattoos For When You Feel Like Royalty I’ve watched enough episodes of Bridgerton to know I’d love to be queen. But as I know that will never happen, I’d be happy settling for a royal tattoo. These matching king and queen tattoos do double duty. They don’t just represent romantic love, but self-love, too!

For The Couple That Loves The Movies Halloween on Christmas, anyone? If you two lovebirds are Tim Burton fans, a whimsical Jack and Sally tattoo makes a cute addition to your arm. Or leg. Or back. If goth animation isn’t your thing, there are plenty of other movie couples you could ink. Carole Aird and Therese Belivet. Jessica and Roger Rabbit. Lady and the Tramp. And the list goes on.

6. The Minimalists This teeny, tiny love tattoo brings you back to the basics. After all, love is why you’re getting tatted in the first place. The minimal tattoo trend that started in the aughts continues to go strong in 2022. And the best part is no one will have any idea what it means until you put your fingers together.

7. Signs & Symbols For When You Want To Be Mysterious Maybe you’re of Nordic ancestry or maybe you just think Travis Fimmel is hot. Either way, simple Viking runes can be a low-key way to enjoy matching tattoos with bae.

8. Celestial Bodies To Show Your Celestial Love I don’t know about you, but I just love how the sun and moon work together. Which is why this tattoo is super cute for couples. It’s kind of like how I cook and babe washes the dishes. Or something like that.

9. A Tattoo For Love At First Sight In French, the expression coup de foudre refers to both lightning and love at first sight. If you’re one of the lucky ones to have experienced cupid’s bow hitting you at first glance, matching lightning bolts can be a perfect representation of your amour.

10. Smiley Faces For Opposites Who Attract Are you dating the yin to your yang? The grumpy to your happy ? The punk rocker to your sweetheart next door? (Kravis, I’m looking at you). Then check out these adorable matching smiley faces, one with heart eyes and one with X eyes.

11. A Simple Phrase Tattoo You are my person. Short and to the point.

12. For When You Take “‘Til Death Do Us Part” Literally I’m not into the idea of “‘til death do us part” because I plan on haunting my love as a ghost after I kick it. At least until I’m reincarnated, that is. If you’re with me, skeleton tattoos can be a great way to represent your love lasting well into the afterlife.

13. Interlocking Matching Tattoos For Artsy Types Butterflies make me think of two things: spiritual rebirth and the time I got one stuck in my hair. If butterflies recall the former to your mind, this tattoo carefully placed where you would hold hands is a sweet choice. Unlike matching finger tattoos, a hand-holding tattoo allows your ink to be easily be seen as it’s meant to be.

14. For The Outdoorsy Couple This simple sea and mountain tattoo is perf for nature-loving couples who can’t decide where to go on vacation. Beach or mountains? The conundrum may never be solved, but at least you’ll have cute tattoos.

15. The Easiest Tattoo: Each Other’s Names “Just having 'Kate' or 'Mike' can feel a little generic, so spicing it up with a custom hand-lettering design or adding flair with a meaningful symbol would be my recommendation,” says Beau Lawson of Freehand Ink. If you’re set on inking each other’s names, you may like Chrissy Teigen and John Legend’s understated and barely legible cursive.

Ready to show off your love?

Expert:

Beau Lawson, tattoo expert at Freehand Ink