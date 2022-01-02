Lori Harvey's Latest IG With Michael B. Jordan Is Sparking Pregnancy Rumors

While in a relationship, couples often call each other by cute nicknames. However, when Lori Harvey called her boyfriend Michael B. Jordan “Baby Daddy” in her Dec. 31 Instagram Story, it definitely turned heads. Harvey and Jordan celebrated their one-year anniversary in November 2021 and kept the celebration going by ringing in the New Year together. The model shared a now-expired IG Story of them posing in front of a bathroom mirror sporting their NYE attire. And although they looked fantastic in their outfits, Lori Harvey’s “Baby Daddy” post with Michael B. Jordan has sparked baby rumors.

Although the couple went IG official in January 2021, the duo does remain somewhat private when it comes to their relationship, particularly Jordan. In an April 2021 interview with People, Jordan explained it took him a moment to get comfortable with the public nature of the entertainment industry. “I think when you get older, you feel more comfortable about the (public nature) of the business that we're in. So for me, it was a moment to, I guess, take ownership of that and then get back to work.”

He added that a large component in deciding to share more of his private life is Harvey, and he felt it was time to show his fans how happy he was in the relationship. “I'm still private, and I want to protect that, but it just felt like it was a moment of just wanting to put it out there and move on," he said. "I am extremely happy."

Well, Harvey certainly caught the public’s attention with her NYE selfie with Jordan. The couple posed for the camera above the words “Baby daddy.” As of right now, it is not confirmed if the couple is expecting a baby, but the IG Boomerang sure is fueling pregnancy rumors.

Even without baby rumors, it’s clear these two love and care for one another. In December 2021, Jordan made a guest appearance on ABC’s The View and credited his relationship with Harvey with him becoming a better actor. He explained that his personal experience of falling in love allowed him to bring that emotion to certain characters he plays. “One of the things that helps me choose roles or which ones I stay away from is how much I feel like I have to give to the role,” he said. “Certain life experiences I never had. So I didn’t feel like I could pull from a personal place. I could not make it connect to me. Now that I am in a place where I have fallen in love. I know what that’s like.”

And he wasn’t kidding. On Dec. 25, Jordan released his latest movie, A Journal for Jordan, which tells the story of a soldier who left a journal for his son on how to live a humble and respectful life. Based on a true story, the film also shows viewers a beautiful love story between late soldier 1st Sgt. Charles Monroe King and his wife, Dana Canedy.

The role was def one Harvey contributed to. “I wanted to experience love in a relationship in a way that I could pull from," Jordan told E! on Dec. 21 about A Journal for Jordan. "And now where I'm in a time in my life where I have that, it felt like the perfect time to dive into this project."

Whatever the case may be — baby or no baby — it’s obvious these two are going strong.