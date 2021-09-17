From the outside looking in, Leo and Libra compatibility looks perfect. Truthfully, there are a lot of elements of Leo-Libra compatibility that are close to perfection like sexual chemistry and serious passion. But all that glitters is not gold. And when a Leo man and Libra woman (or any other combination of these two signs) start a relationship together, they’ll run into their fair share of challenges — though their sparkling connection might be enough to get them through to the other side.

Fire and air signs typically work well together since they both bring their unique energy to romantic relationships. Often, they feed off of each other, drawing eyes wherever they go. This is especially true of a Leo and Libra relationship, as these signs are known for a certain level of showmanship. As the lion of the zodiac, Leos always stand out in a crowd, and they thrive off of that attention. Libras crave the spotlight, too, but not in the same way. They’re more focused on gaining approval and people-pleasing. Still, together, they look like an unstoppable and dazzling pair.

But looks aren’t everything. So, at the end of the day, are Leos and Libras compatible? It’s complicated (and, ultimately, the stars only have so much say in your relationship), but here are some things to look out for in a Leo-Libra relationship — the good and the bad.

Leo-Libra Emotional Compatibility Is Intense

Leo and Libra relationships are deeply emotional. And since both of these signs embrace their passionate side, their romances typically move at a very fast (and intense) pace. It’s partly because they see themselves in one another, and they like that reflection. “Leo and Libra find themselves when they find each other,” Stina Garbis, psychic and astrologer, previously explained this obstacle to Bustle. “Once together, they realize they can’t do it alone, and they need to be together to be fully whole as individuals.”

That sounds a bit like co-dependency, but if you set solid boundaries with one another (and make sure to prioritize your alone time), this closeness isn’t necessarily a problem.

Leos & Libras Are Very Sexually Compatible

With this fire and air sign, sexual attraction is the least of their worries. While Leos bring most of the heat, Libras know exactly how to make their relationship burn even brighter. In fact, for these couples, they’re probably most in-sync in the bedroom.

Leos tend to be bold, captivating, and ambitious — all traits that make for a satisfying experience. On the other hand, a Libra knows how to show up for their partner, as well. Ruled by Venus, the planet of love and beauty, Libras place a special emphasis on romance. Matched with a dedication to make their partner happy in and out of the bedroom, Libras can give Leos exactly what they want: careful attention.

Leo-Libra Relationships Can Be Imbalanced

Libra’s zodiac symbol, the scales, is an easy summation of their priorities: they like balance. But that can be difficult to achieve in a Leo-Libra relationship. Garbis previously told Bustle, “Sometimes, it is easy for one partner to lose themselves in the love and adoration of the other,” she revealed. “This can create an imbalance in the relationship as the focus is no longer on the ‘we,’ creating a weird dynamic where one partner gets worshipped while the other partner becomes a doormat.”

In a Leo and Libra couple, that usually means that the Leo’s needs are taking center stage while the Libra’s desires are being overlooked. Of course, that kind of imbalance can happen in any relationship regardless of your zodiac chart, but it’s an especially easy trap for Leos and Libras to fall into. And although it might be easy to go with the flow, especially for Libras, it can result in built-up resentment and can put a damper on the romantic connection.

That said, these Leo-Libra relationships aren’t always very long-lasting. Although the emotional and sexual connection will continually draw Leos and Libras together, the tendency toward co-dependence and imbalance can start to outweigh the good if they aren’t careful. So, to make sure this relationship truly is as successful as it looks, remember to set strong boundaries with regular communication. Otherwise, it may be time to look for a new partner with a different astrological chart.

Expert:

Stina Garbis, psychic and astrologer