No one’s Instagrams are hornier.
Quinn Wilson — videographer and creative director for Lizzo — is one half of the music industry’s hottest couple. Her girlfriend of almost three years, pop-rocker Mikaela Straus, AKA King Princess, initially sparked their romance with a DM. After a couple steamy dates in Los Angeles, the two women fell in love and have been gracing the internet with hot, tender pics ever since.
From the brilliant minds who gave the world “Pussy Is God” and Lizzo’s dreamy music videos comes a relationship so fiery, so horny, so powerful, there’s no choice but to stan. Here’s why King Princess and Quinn Wilson are the ultimate power couple. Prepare to fall in love with their love.