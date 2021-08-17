The Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson saga continues. Throughout it all, Khloé has made one thing clear: She is over other people telling her how to handle her love life. (Fair enough!) She’s also tired of the rumors about a potential reunion with Tristan Thompson — especially when that speculation veers into assumptions about her character. (Also fair!) When someone on Twitter questioned Khloé ’s “self worth” in response to an article about her potentially taking Thompson back, Khloé was understandably PO-ed.

In response, she took to Twitter on Aug. 16 to give a fan a piece of her mind, but she noticeably did not clarify the status of her relationship with Tristan right now. The account retweeted an article from The Mirror that claimed Khloé had given Tristan “yet another chance,” and they added their own (pretty ruthless) commentary to the situation: “At this point @khloekardashian has no self worth [sic]. Anyway...” Harsh.

And Khloé was not having it. Her response to the tweet made her frustrations very clear, “You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me.” Mic. Drop.

Although Tristan didn’t reply directly to the rumors, he did post a cryptic tweet presumably about the situation. “Gossipers are worse than thieves because they attempt to steal another person's dignity, honor, credibility, and reputation which are difficult to restore,” he posted on the same day. In a follow-up tweet, he wrote, “So remember this: when your feet slip, you can restore your balance. When your tongue slips, you cannot recover your words. Act accordingly.” 👀

Posting not-so-subtle messages is not exactly a new thing for Thompson. The man loves a good quote about learning and growing. On Aug. 14, he posted an Instagram with a caption that seemed to address his sitch with Khloé. “Some people will judge you for changing. Some people will celebrate you for growing,” he wrote. “Choose your circle wisely 🙏🏾💪🏾🙏🏾.”

Though Khloé did not respond to the post, Kim Kardashian did. “Jamaican Canadian Prophet,” she wrote. So clearly he’s still in good graces with the family as a whole — whether that’s a result of his and Khloé’s co-parenting skills or a romantic reconciliation is unclear.

Either way, I’m going to take the hint from Khloé and keep my opinions on their potential relationship to myself.