It looks like Katie Thurston has a new motto: Forgive and forget. The former Bachelorette lead was not one to mince words throughout her season (or after her season, if we count her fight with Greg Grippo on After the Final Rose), but it seems like she’s ready to start fresh. Taking to Twitter on Oct. 5, she congratulated the Bachelor In Paradise couples, and Katie Thurston’s quote about Thomas Jacobs and Becca Kufrin was surprisingly sweet.

ICYMI, Thurston and Jacobs did not end on the best of terms when she eliminated him from her season after hearing rumors about his hopes of becoming the next Bachelor. Thurston had no qualms about calling him out on the situation, either. She told Jacobs, “You’re selfish, unkind, and a liar. Your Bachelor audition ends tonight, so get out.” 👀

After the show wrapped up, Thurston maintained that Jacobs was one of the season’s biggest villains — and she even warned her Bachelor Nation friends about him. During a June 30 episode of Nick Viall’s podcast, The Viall Files, Thurston explained, “I am nervous for any woman who interacts with Thomas, honestly. He’s a smooth talker, and I wouldn’t be surprised if he, like, recycles some lines with me on some of these women.” She added, “If he’s on Paradise, I don’t care who he’s with, I’m going to be like, ‘Watch out, girl.’”

She sounded pretty certain about her feelings for Jacobs at the time but later made an exception for his and Kufrin’s BIP romance.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Although Jacobs and Kufrin broke up before leaving Paradise, they reunited after the show ended, and confirmed their romance on Instagram on Oct. 5. Despite Thurston’s previous claim, she had nothing but well wishes for the freshly reunited couple.

“Seeing all these happy couples now, who ‘broke up’ then,’ makes me think the show just didn’t wanna pay for too many rings,” she tweeted on Oct. 5, per Us Weekly. “Happy for all the couples, engaged or not, and finding love!”

Thurston later deleted the tweet, but not before responding to one curious fan who asked her, “Even Thomas?” She wrote back on Oct. 6, “Yes. They seem genuinely happy together.”

There you have it: Thurston has turned over a new, more forgiving leaf. But it’s not that surprising. People change. They move on. They grow. And if Bachelor Nation’s favorite sweetheart, Becca Kufrin, couldn’t turn a clout-chasing villain into a romantic hero, no one could.