Every rose has its thorn...
Thurston and Moynes officially called off their engagement on Oct. 25, only three months after their proposal aired on TV. But even before they split, their relationship had its highs and lows. From an abbreviated time on the show to dating long-distance, they were constantly facing challenges together — and, now, apart.
Even by Bachelor Nation standards, Thurston and Moynes had a pretty rushed engagement. Because Moynes didn’t arrive until Episode 4, the couple didn’t have very much time to date.
Though they had obvious chemistry together, their fast-paced relationship raised a few red flags for some (like Aunt Lindsey).