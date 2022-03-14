Major congrats are in order for Joey King and Steven Piet! The couple announced their engagement on March 1, 2022. And although this exciting relationship milestone might be surprising to some fans (since they keep their romance p private), a closer look at King and Piet’s relationship timeline reveals that this step was in the cards for some time.
The duo has been dating since 2019, and their three-year-long relationship has been full of sweet moments. From a sweet Christmas together to adorable birthday shoutouts to vacations in Costa Rica, it’s clear that there is a lot of love between these two. On birthday post, King even referred to Piet as “my bug,” a great and only minorly cringey pet name.
Though King and Piet are keeping all the wedding deets to themselves (for now at least), it sounds like there is plenty to look forward to for this duo. Whether that future involves more joint projects (they worked on The Act together, btw) or more cutesy IG posts remains to be seen — but it certainly seems like the best is yet to come. In King’s words, “Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”
Here’s how the dream first started.
