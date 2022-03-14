Major congrats are in order for Joey King and Steven Piet! The couple announced their engagement on March 1, 2022. And although this exciting relationship milestone might be surprising to some fans (since they keep their romance p private), a closer look at King and Piet’s relationship timeline reveals that this step was in the cards for some time.

The duo has been dating since 2019, and their three-year-long relationship has been full of sweet moments. From a sweet Christmas together to adorable birthday shoutouts to vacations in Costa Rica, it’s clear that there is a lot of love between these two. On birthday post, King even referred to Piet as “my bug,” a great and only minorly cringey pet name.

Though King and Piet are keeping all the wedding deets to themselves (for now at least), it sounds like there is plenty to look forward to for this duo. Whether that future involves more joint projects (they worked on The Act together, btw) or more cutesy IG posts remains to be seen — but it certainly seems like the best is yet to come. In King’s words, “Hanging out with you forever sounds like a real dream, so let’s do it.”

Here’s how the dream first started.

2018 - 2019: They Met On Set Hulu King and Piet first met on set for the Hulu mini-series, The Act, which focused on the story of Gypsy Rose and Dee Dee Blanchard. Piet was an executive producer on the show, and King starred as Gypsy Rose. Per IMDb, the show was filmed between Oct. 4, 2018 and Jan. 29, 2019.

Sept. 2019: They Made Their Red Carpet Debut Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images King and Piet walked their first red carpet together at the 2019 Emmys. (King was nominated for Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for her performance in The Act.) But rumors of a romantic relationship had already been swirling. A month earlier, on Aug. 31, 2019, the duo was spotted on together at a screening of Cinespa's Harry Potter and The Chamber of Secrets. At the time, a source told E!, “They were very affectionate and were with her two sisters sitting watching the movie together. Joey and Steven cuddled the entire time and looked very happy together. They had snacks and drinks and were laughing with her sisters.”

Nov. 2019: They Went IG Official King took their romance to the ‘gram on Nov. 19, 2019. Although there were some solo and group pictures mixed in with the post, their couple shot was seriously sweet. “Thank you @disneyland for the literal best day ever with my favorite people. It was almost like a dream it was so perfect.”

April 2020: They Quarantined Together Though the couple has been going strong for years, they have kept their romance relatively private. Yet on April 19, 2020, King shared an IG with Piet. “Quaranteam,” she captioned the photo of them in matching suits. Turns out, the alone time together only made them stronger.

Feb. 2022: They Got Engaged King and Piet announced their engagement on March 1, 2022. King wrote a poetic caption to mark the occasion. “I never knew happiness could be so powerful that it can take the air from your lungs, overwhelming every part of you that you can’t help but feel your eyes well from the undeniable joy. I never knew that a persons presence and heart could feel like a real home. I never knew love could be so unquestionably beautiful. I never knew until you,” she wrote. “The date was 2/2/22 when you asked me to marry you and made me the luckiest lady alive. I love you more than an Instagram caption could ever do justice.” Piet shared the update on his IG, too. “The weather was less than perfect. Cold. Windy. Perfectly imperfect to ask my best friend to spend a lifetime together. A lifetime of incredibly safe and vulnerable conversations. Holding hands on silent cab rides home, exhausted from great food and red wine. And oh, the laughter. The uncontrollable laughter,” he waxed on. “You've unlocked a dimension of love in me that I never knew existed.”

BRB, manifesting a gorgeous wedding for these two!