ICYMI, Joe’s stint in Paradise got off to a rocky start when he spent most of his time moping on the beach, earning him the nickname, Loner Joe. It wasn’t until he connected with Serena that he was able to pull himself out of that fog. Before they spoke, he was even considering leaving the show.

On their first date, he told her, “I decided to stay because I do, at the end of this, I do really want to leave in a relationship... The reason I did stay is because I liked you and I thought there could be more.”