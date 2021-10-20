Bachelor Nation
Although they've only been together for a short while, Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt have had their fa...

9 Reasons Joe Amabile And Serena Pitt Are Actually BIP's Best Couple

Grocery Store Joe turned Prince Charming.

By Hannah Kerns
ABC/Craig Sjodin

Ready To Fall In Love?

Joe Amabile and Serena Pitt were not a couple anyone was expecting from Paradise — least of all, Joe and Serena. But their chemistry was unstoppable, and, ever since their first solo conversation, sparks have been flying.

ABC/Craig Sjodin

ICYMI, Joe’s stint in Paradise got off to a rocky start when he spent most of his time moping on the beach, earning him the nickname, Loner Joe. It wasn’t until he connected with Serena that he was able to pull himself out of that fog. Before they spoke, he was even considering leaving the show.

On their first date, he told her, “I decided to stay because I do, at the end of this, I do really want to leave in a relationship... The reason I did stay is because I liked you and I thought there could be more.”

ABC/Craig Sjodin

Tap