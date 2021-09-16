Jessica From 'Love is Blind' Got Engaged To Her New Boyfriend

Congratulations are in order! Love Is Blind’s Jessica Batten is engaged to boyfriend Dr. Benjamin McGrath after more than one year of dating. According to People, the foot-and-ankle surgeon popped the question to the reality star on Sept. 10 at the Akash Winery in Temecula, California, with all their friends and family members present. "I don't think it has quite sunk in, but I'm definitely floating somewhere on cloud nine," Batten told People. "It's been really, really exciting!"

Batten was previously engaged to the CEO and founder of Meta Training Athletics, Mark Cuevas. The duo got engaged on Netflix’s dating show Love Is Blind, which premiered in February 2020. Although they started off with strong chemistry, Batten left Cuevas at the altar because she wasn’t sure if he was the right guy for her. However, things seemed to work out for the best because Batten is now set to be married to her partner and she said she can’t wait to share the news with her Love Is Blind castmates.

"I'll probably reach out to Gigi [Gibelli], Diamond [Jack] and Kelly [Chase] and let them know," she explained. "But so far we're still on family. We both have pretty big families and a lot of close friends. But yeah, I think I'll definitely let those three know, as well as Kenny [Barnes]."

Batten sure has come a long way since her reality TV days. In January, she rang in the new year with her beau. “For me, it’s the getting to 2021 and not looking back,” she said on Instagram. “If you came through with some upside, even better.” In March 2021, Batten also celebrated her one-year anniversary with McGrath when she posted an Instagram Reel of all their cute moments together. “One year and I'm still reeling,” Batten captioned the romantic post with the black-heart emoji.

It’s clear that these two can’t wait to spend the rest of their lives together. Batten said she knew that McGrath was “the one” when he started doing a bunch of “little things” for her. "He kept showing up," she said. "So it's probably been since May or June that I really knew that this [engagement] was something that I wanted."

I’m so happy that she’s found her soulmate!