New ‘Bachelor’ Host Jesse Palmer Revealed He Got Married In Secret

It may not have been their original plan, but new Bachelor host Jesse Palmer and model Emely Fardo’s secret wedding in Connecticut sounds just as special. The duo recently confirmed their marriage to People, explaining that although their big day did not happen as planned (they had hoped for a destination wedding in Provence, France), they had no complaints.

Confirming the wedding news, Palmer and Fardo said, “We were only able to invite a small group of close friends that live in the greater NYC area, and that were in quarantine at the time.” And though a tiny wedding celebration at a friend’s house wasn’t their original vision, it was just as dreamy. The nuptials took place in 2020, almost a year after Palmer popped the question in July 2019.

Their statement continued, “We had a lovely afternoon and look forward to celebrating our love with our parents and immediate families all together soon! Big or small, wedding party or not, we feel so grateful and lucky to have found each other!” So sweet.

This is not the first time that this couple has gushed over each other, either. Speaking to the Daily Mail in July 2019, Palmer described his relationship with Fardo, “I’ve been so enamored, so in love with this woman and it has only grown. I’m head over heels for her.”

Fardo has also shown love to her hubby. In a May 11 Instagram post of the two of them, Fardo wrote, “I’m the happiest here with him.” Pretty romantic, if you ask me.

Safe to say, it seems like Palmer is well-versed when it comes to love and marriage — making him (potentially) the perfect host to take over for Chris Harrison on The Bachelor. And he seems to think so, too. Sharing the career news in a statement to Us Weekly, Palmer said, “For more than 20 years, The Bachelor has brought the world dozens of unforgettable love stories, including at one time, my own.”

He continued, “Falling in love is one of life’s greatest gifts, and I am humbled by the opportunity to return to the show as host this season to offer the newest Bachelor advice gained from firsthand experience and I am grateful to play a small part in his journey.”

Based on this statement, it seems that Palmer is taking his new role very seriously. And, considering his recent marriage news, it only makes sense that he would want everyone to have that same kind of “head over heels” love in their lives, starting with the new Bachelor.