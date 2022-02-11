Just like us, Jennifer Lopez never saw that iconic Bennifer reunion happening. It was truly the surprise of the century. On Feb. 9, J.Lo stopped by the Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about her new film, Marry Me, which hits theaters this Valentine’s Day. And with all the love in the air, DeGeneres couldn’t help but start off the conversation by asking about the star’s rekindled relationship with Ben Affleck.

“I haven’t seen you in a while, and I don’t know if there’s anything new I should know about,” the host sarcastically poked, to which Lopez was somewhat hesitant but cheerful to answer.

The Marry Me star went on to explain that yes, finding love in one another once again was a surprise even to the couple. “You never could imagine something like that could happen. It’s a beautiful thing.”

J. Lo was slow to share any specific details about their relationship, though she did confirm that the two are in love, joking that a recent magazine cover that categorized them as so was indeed correct. She also joked about navigating a new relationship while also being a mother of two soon-to-be 14 year olds, though she explained that the bathroom is her and Affleck’s safe haven: “For private moments, to have talks and do things.”

Steve Granitz/FilmMagic/Getty Images

While J. Lo was scarce to share more, she did open up on the Today Show on Feb. 3, stating, “I think what we learned from the last time is that love, when you are lucky enough to find it, is so sacred and special and you have to hold a little bit of that privately and that’s what we’ve learned. But we’re very happy, if that’s what you wondering about.”

Hopefully, that happiness makes up for her 2016 comments about his controversial back tattoo, a massive portrait of a phoenix. “It’s awful! And I would tell him that. What are you doing? It has too many colors! His tattoos always have too many colors. They shouldn’t be so colorful, you know what I mean? They should be, like, cooler.” Oof.

It’s reassuring to know that nearly 20 years after their relationship ended — the two were set to be married back in 2003, but called off their nuptials just days before the ceremony — Bennifer found their way back to one another. There’s may just be hope for the rest of us.