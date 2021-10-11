Celeb Couples
Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic)

These 13 Bennifer Pics From The Early 2000s Prove Love Is Timeless

And you thought that Met Gala kiss was iconic.

By Lydia Wang
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic, Inc/Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship is proof that timing can be everything: Nearly two decades after they called off their engagement, they’re reportedly “beyond happy” with each other. Bennifer is also proof that some romances (and photos!) are timeless.

Steve Granitz/WireImage/Getty Images

Lopez and Affleck first met while filming Gigli in late 2001. They wouldn’t start dating for another several months — Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd — but according to these photos taken on set in December 2001, they had clear chemistry from day one.

Getty Images/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

