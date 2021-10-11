These 13 Bennifer Pics From The Early 2000s Prove Love Is Timeless

And you thought that Met Gala kiss was iconic.
Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled relationship is proof that timing can be everything: Nearly two decades after they called off their engagement, they’re reportedly “beyond happy” with each other. Bennifer is also proof that some romances (and photos!) are timeless.
Lopez and Affleck first met while filming Gigli in late 2001. They wouldn’t start dating for another several months — Lopez was still married to her second husband, Cris Judd — but according to these photos taken on set in December 2001, they had clear chemistry from day one.