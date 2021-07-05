Jack Dylan Grazer Used His Luca Catchphrase To Help Him Come Out As Bi

In true Luca fashion, actor Jack Dylan Grazer shared that he’s bisexual with an iconic quote from his Pixar character. On July 1, Grazer — who uses both he and they pronouns, according to his updated Instagram bio — went Live on Instagram to answer questions from fans. When someone asked about his sexuality, Grazer responded, “I’m bi. Silenzio, Bruno!”

Grazer, who has also starred in recent queer cult classics like It, It Chapter Two, and Luca Guadagnino’s HBO mini-series We Are Who We Are, recently won hearts as the voice actor behind Alberto Scorfano, a sea monster who takes the form of a human boy and embarks on adventures throughout Italy with his best friend, Luca (Jacob Tremblay). Although the film isn’t explicitly queer, many LGBTQ+ fans resonated with the theme of two boys hiding their true identities in a small town, not to mention the overall focus on Luca and Alberto’s bond. Throughout the movie, Alberto shouts “Silenzio, Bruno!” whenever he needs to silence his inner anxiety.

After Grazer’s livestream ended, fans of Grazer instantly showed their support for him on Twitter.

Despite all the jokes that Luca, with its similar setting and theme, could be Pixar’s answer to Call Me By Your Name, director Enrico Casarosa said that his film is ultimately a platonic love story. “I was really keen to talk about a friendship before girlfriends and boyfriends come in to complicate things,” he told Entertainment Weekly. "Even narratively, once Julia [Emma Berman] comes into the picture and we looked at the structure of it, sometimes the story would pull you toward some puppy love or romance. To be completely honest, I really wanted to talk about friendship.”

Grazer, too, acknowledged theories that his character could be queer, and shut down those CMBYM comparisons. “There’s no Call Me By Your Name in it. They’re friends. Alberto and Luca are friends,” Grazer told CinemaBlend.

But never say never. Grazer also told CinemaBlend that, in a potential sequel, it would “be cool if [Alberto and Luca] got back together and fell in love.” Your move, Disney.