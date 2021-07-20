Here's What J.Lo Said About Whether She's Happier With Ben Affleck

Bennifer hasn’t been shy about flaunting their rekindled romance. But that doesn’t mean they’ll answer any and every question. During a July 20 appearance on The Today Show, Jennifer Lopez was asked some questions about her relationship with Ben Affleck that she wasn’t up for answering — at least, not while they were on-air.

“Look, I just have to tell you, every time I see a picture of you and Ben, I’m like, ‘She looks happier! She looks happier!’ Are we happier?” Today host Hoda Kotb asked Lopez, clearly wanting more details about the new and improved Bennifer. (I mean, who doesn’t?) But Lopez didn’t love the loaded question, especially considering there was no safe answer. If she’s “happier” with Affleck, she’s insulting A-Rod. If she isn’t “happier” now, she’s insulting Affleck. IMO, it’s a lose-lose.

Fortunately, Lopez has plenty of interview practice. Instead of responding to Kotb’s question, J.Lo not-so-subtly switched subjects, talking instead about the re-release of her and Lin-Manuel Miranda’s song “Love Make the World Go Round.” Lopez said, “The song is out. Five years since we’ve done it and I believe that that message of loving one another and coming together and love is never more relevant than it is right now.” (Her publicist must be so proud.)

Bellocqimages/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images/Getty Images

Despite J.Lo’s valiant effort, Kotb wasn’t ready to move on just yet. She replied, “Wait, it’s me you’re talking to, you know that?” But Lopez still kept quiet on the sitch, making it clear that she would only answer that question during a private conversation (aka not on an episode of Today). “I know, you can call me. You have my number,” Lopez told Kotb. Fair enough.

Although J.Lo might not be willing to flat-out say that she’s happier with Affleck, she won’t deny that she’s doing better than ever, either. “I know people are always wondering, ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you okay?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” Lopez explained on a July 5 episode of “The Zane Lowe Show,” per Page Six. She added, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

So, yes, Jennifer Lopez is happier than ever — she’s just not giving Ben Affleck all the credit for her happiness. And, TBH, why would she?