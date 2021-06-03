Celebrate!
James Miller is looking forward to celebrating Pride 2021.

These 19 Ideas For Celebrating Pride Month Could Not Be More Fun

"I am going to celebrate Pride this year by being as unapologetically hot, loud, and bisexual as absolutely possible."

By Elyssa Goodman
James Miller

For inspiration on how to celebrate Pride this year, we spoke to a wealth of people making plans for all kinds of festivities to commemorate important strides made in the queer liberation movement. Here’s to remembering the victories while continuing the fight.

“I’m going to take my Chromatica blanket to the dry cleaner and start reading Let the Record Show by Sarah Schulman.” — Greg Mania

Read Greg’s book, Born to be Public, out now from Clash Books.

Greg Mania

