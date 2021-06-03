"I am going to celebrate Pride this year by being as unapologetically hot, loud, and bisexual as absolutely possible."
For inspiration on how to celebrate Pride this year, we spoke to a wealth of people making plans for all kinds of festivities to commemorate important strides made in the queer liberation movement. Here’s to remembering the victories while continuing the fight.
“I’m going to take my Chromatica blanket to the dry cleaner and start reading Let the Record Show by Sarah Schulman.” — Greg Mania
Read Greg’s book, Born to be Public, out now from Clash Books.