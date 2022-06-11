Once upon a time, I dated a guy who thought creating a mood involved setting up purple lighting and playing ‘70s yacht rock at full blast. He was painfully wrong. While his powers of seduction left much to be desired, that doesn’t mean yours have to be. After two years of either spending way too much time with our significant others or just not dating at all, I think it’s time for all of us collectively to revisit the fine art of mood-setting. If you’re not sure how to set the mood, I am here to help.

Whether or not you’re currently dating someone is irrelevant. Who says you can’t create a vibe when it’s time for some solo action? Not I! Think of seducing yourself as self-care. Forget cheesy soundtracks and terrible lighting. Thanks to the internet gods, a plethora of mood-setting products are readily available at your fingertips.

Here are 15 products you can buy on Amazon to set the mood.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

Candles That Set The Mood

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

If there’s one thing I know for sure, it’s that without candles, there is no mood. Scents are often used as aphrodisiacs, and with notes of rose and vanilla, this sleek candle holds the potential to arouse desire from anyone’s loins.

Amazon rating: 4.6/5

Rub-a-dub-dub! This sensual candle is formulated from soy wax and almond oil, which melts into your skin for a luxurious massage. Said one reviewer, “For anyone wondering what it feels like, I would say to imagine a dreamy liquid heating pad caressing your back.”

Lingerie That Makes You Feel Sexy

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

If you want to channel your inner seductress, but would like to remain comfortable, a babydoll is perfect. With stretch material and no underwire, this lace chemise is as comfortable as it is sexy. According to reviewers, the clasp is easy to undo to facilitate your sensual activities.

Available sizes: S - 4XL

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

Nothing like the classic schoolgirl uniform! Indulge your fantasy with this sweet and sexy outfit. Some reviewers even use the naughty look to play teacher. One reviewer said, “I wanted to be a sexy college professor (I know, corny af but carry on) soo I ordered this set in purple....a few minutes after some role playing.. well, you know 🙃 it went downnn, like the volume when the police gets behind your car.”

Available sizes: S - 4XL

Amazon Rating: 4.5/5

Why not start the seduction while you’re out at dinner? This lace teddy comes in a variety of colors and can be easily paired with jeans or a skirt for a night out. Whether you’re part of the little-bitty-titty committee or the large jugs club, this teddy will win your heart. One reviewer wrote, “I feel like I HAVE to leave a review or I will be doing a disservice to other women by not explaining the absolute POWER you will feel when you put this on your body... when I looked in the mirror, I immediately died, I went to heaven, God is a woman, She said I was a fierce goddess. You will feel like a bad b*tch. I am worried I am too powerful now.”

Available sizes: S - 4XL

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

If you’re ready to go all out, this three-piece lingerie set does not disappoint. Wear it under an unassuming outfit or sneak off to “change into something more comfortable.” Your partner will not be disappointed when they realize you’ve been hiding a sexual goddess all this time. One reviewer wrote, “This lingerie set is stunning. I bought the burgundy one to wear for my partner’s birthday and he nearly melted.”

Available sizes: S - XXL

Games To Whet Your Appetite

Amazon Rating: 4.4/5

This light and fun game will get the party started with questions designed to tease and titillate. Whether you’ve just started dating or you’ve lost the spark, this game will add fireworks to your relationship.

Amazon Rating: 4.3/5

If you’re ready to take your sexy game-playing to the next level, this version of Battleship will get you there. With challenges like “make love in front of the mirror,” and having your partner tie you and tease you with kisses, this foreplay-themed card set will definitely spice things up. “Perfect for couples to change things up a little bit,” a reviewer wrote, “I love that it comes with a personal note and a blindfold.”

Bath Products To Get You Naked

Amazon Rating: 4/5

I don’t know about you, but I love surprises. As long as it’s not a Dutch oven. Spice up bath time with this pink bath bomb. The bath fizzy offers “an explosion of aromas” as well as a hidden surprise that appears once the bomb has completely melted. The adult toy inside is designed for people with clitorises.

Amazon rating: 4/5

Surprise again! Here’s another bath bomb with a secret gift inside. But this time, for people with penises. What ever could it be? One reviewer said, “Got this for my boyfriend when went in a weekend getaway. He loved it! It smelled good and the adult toy was pretty awesome as well.”

A Book To Spark Sexy Ideas

Amazon rating: 4/5

As a card-carrying Indian-American, I knew any list of such a sexy nature required the inclusion of The Kama Sutra. This ancient Hindu text goes into great detail describing all the ways couples (and throuples, and... well, you get the picture) can get down and dirty. Unfortunately, when I was younger and got caught with condoms in my car, my references to the Kama Sutra and going back to our roots did not help. But hey, we’re all adults now.

Mood Lighting (Because Brights Lights Are Not It)

Amazon rating: 4.7/5

There’s a reason restaurants and nightclubs have dim lighting: it’s seductive. Bright lights are reserved for the gynecologist's office and a greasy diner at 3 a.m. as you’re trying to shovel hash browns in your mouth. Skip the cheesy black lights and set the scene with this pretty twinkle light curtain.

Satin Sheets That Give Luxurious Vibes

Amazon rating: 4.3/5

Satin sheets have been name-checked by everyone from Madonna to Dolly Parton to Gwen Stefani. That’s how sexy they are! Sure, cotton is comfy and all, but the smooth, frictionless feel of soft satin against your skin will make you and your partner want to come back for more.

Fragrance To Make Your Partner Want To Devour You

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

Perfume can be subjective, but this classic scent is still going strong. With hints of vanilla orchid, clementine, and wild blackberry, this alluring scent remains popular for a reason: it smells so damn good. Said one reviewer, “the smell is great” and not too “overpowering”.

Amazon Rating: 4.6/5

If you’re not a fan of perfume or just want to layer your scents for added longevity, look no further than this Victoria's Secret Very Sexy Body Cream. Your skin will be left soft and velvety supple. A reviewer wrote, “I am so obsessed with the scent. I get so so so many compliments.”

Roses To Feel Romantic

Amazon Rating: 4.8/5

All right, enough with the sexy talk. If you want to set a romantic mood, roses are the way to go. This classically romantic flower says one thing: “I love you.” Faux flowers sometimes get a bad rap, but these flowers are stunning. While they’re as real as Kylie’s lips, they look amazing. Over 10,000 five-star reviews can’t be wrong!

There you have it. Who’s ready for a shopping spree?