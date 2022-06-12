Amazon Reviewers Seriously *Love* These 13 Sex Accessories Under $40

Bored of your basic rubbery, blah dildo? Has your vibrator lost its mojo? Or are you just ready to go buck wild? If you (or you and your partner) are looking for a little refresher, a new sex accessory just might be the solution. That’s right, I said sex accessory because it’s not always about the fun sex toys. The right add-on can bring the spark back, be the wind beneath your wings, and give you a pep in your step.

After some incredibly in-depth and entertaining research, I have compiled a list of some of the most highly rated and popular sex accessories on Amazon to tickle your fancy and your nether regions, (you’re welcome, btw). Whether you’re looking for solo action, butt play, or a way to explore new positions, I’ve got you covered. The best part? All of these sex accessories are available with Prime delivery, so you can nab a new treat before your old one loses its charge. Isn’t it the worst when your vibe stops working mid-sesh? Or your back gives out? Don’t let that happen. Remember, an orgasm a day keeps the doctor away. Or at least that’s what I always say. Here are 13 sex accessories under $40 Amazon reviewers love.

We at Elite Daily only include products that have been independently selected by our editors. We may receive a portion of sales if you purchase a product through a link in this article.

#LubeLife Water Based Flavored Lubricant #LubeLife Water Based Flavored Lubricant, 8 Ounce Sex Lube for Men, Women and Couples Amazon These water-based lubricants come in a variety of flavors as well as warming and cooling varieties. $8.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Ingredients: Water, glycerin, potassium sorbate, hydroxyethylcellulose flavor, sucralose, sodium chloride, citric acid We all need a little extra help sometimes. Every now and then, the juice runs a little low and there’s nothing more uncomfortable than a dry coochie. Let’s save the arid weather for that trip to Sedona. That’s why the LubeLife water-based flavored lube is exactly what you need in your life. Not only does it come in delicious flavors like watermelon and mint chocolate chip, but it also has over 137,000 reviews! Says one reviewer, Alex, “Doesn’t burn my little kanish or my dudes womb broom. Also tastes like a strawberry jolly rancher or those little sucky things grandmas always seem to have. Not that you should think about grandmas while using this.” At $8.99, this product can’t be beat.

Rose Toy Vibrator for Women Rose Toy Vibrator for Women Amazon This rose-shaped clitoral stimulator comes with various modes and speeds $39.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Silicone If the description is any indication, you will be in the throes of ecstasy while using this rose-shaped vibrator. With nine different licking and vibrating intensities, you can experiment to your heart’s delight. Said one reviewer, “This flower will CHANGE YO LIFE...hell I got a date with her tonight, can't nobody put me in a bad mood today because I'm looking forward to my flower boo tonight 🌺🤣😂🤣” Try it on your boobs! Or your clit! Anywhere! As another reviewer put it, “Ladies I touched the sky today.” I’m sold.

Vibrating Anal Beads Butt Plug Vibrating Anal Beads Butt Plug Amazon The ascending sizes make this vibrating butt plug perfect for beginners. $19.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Silicone Whether you’re a beginner or an old pro, this vibrating butt plug is guaranteed butt-astic pleasure. Not only do the ascending sizes make it easy to slip in, it vibrates, too! This isn’t your mom’s butt plug. I mean, probably not. One reviewer said, “I have thought that I have had ass-gasms before, but this was on another level altogether! My right eye was even twitching!”

Realistic Dildos Feels Like Skin Realistic Dildos Feels Like Skin Amazon This realistic dildo even features veins and textured surface to mimic the feel of a real penis. $11.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.2/5 | Material: Thermoplastic elastomers (TPE) Need a penis, but can’t find one? This clear dildo is muscular and veiny just like the real thing! The suction is strong enough to handle anything you plan on doing to it, according to several Amazon users. “For when you need the grip strength of Zeus wrangling his mighty thunderbolt” one reviewer said. Well, all righty then. If that doesn’t paint a picture, I don’t know what does.

Sex Toys Wedge Pillow Sex Toys Wedge Pillow Amazon Discover new positions with this inflatable wedge sex pillow. $15.98 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Fabric I’m just going to say it: I think sex pillows might be the greatest invention of all time. These cushiony wonders allow for everything from deeper penetration to back support and hip support. They’re also just really fun to use. This particular pillow is a bestseller on Amazon and is inflatable, making it easy to put away once finished. One reviewer remarked that she even used it to help with her heartburn. I stan a multi-purpose pillow.

TENGA EGG-014 TENGA Egg-014 Amazon This portable penis masturbator ensures you'll have fun no matter where you go. $5.88 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4/5 | Material: Silicone Add a little spice to handjobs or a solo sesh with the TENGA. This squishy, cute little egg is designed for a quick and easy jerk-off. With a variety of different designs, each egg provides a unique sensation for the user. One reviewer said, “I called my fiancé and told her there was a hiccup in our plans. I just met someone, and her name is Eggetha.”

Wearable Panty Vibrator Wearable Panty Vibrator Amazon This panty vibrator is perfect for people who like their orgasms on-the-go. $20.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.2/5 | Material: Silicone Have you ever been casually browsing the cheese section at Trader Joe’s only to think, “Now would be the perfect time for an orgasm?” No? OK, maybe it’s just me. Wear this solo or with a partner for some illicit and naughty fun anywhere you go. It comes with a remote for when you’re ready to surrender control to someone who may or may not make you come during dinner with friends. “Half the fun is that no one else knows what's going on [except] you and your S.O.,” a reviewer wrote.

Handcuffs Bedsecret Handcuffs Amazon These handcuffs are great if you want to start introducing a little bit of kink into your sex life. $15.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating; 4/5 Material: Steel plating If you’ve ever wanted to experiment with handcuffs, but have been scared of being locked with no key, fret not. This pair of handcuffs come with a pair of keys and safety latches should you find yourself in a sticky predicament. Indulge your inner dom or sub with these handcuffs.

MELONY Massage Oil Candle, Moisturizing MELONY Massage Oil Candle Amazon Get in the mood with these sensual massage candles. $19.12 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.6/5 | Materials: Soy wax Sensual massage? Yes, please. These candles are designed for easy absorption and are incredibly moisturizing. A reviewer wrote, “Imagine a dreamy liquid heating pad caressing your back. The massage oil is smooth and just glides on your skin.”

Hestya Sleeping Satin Blindfold Hestya 2 Pack Sleeping Mask Amazon This silk eye mask will get you in the mood for sexy play. $7.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.6/5 | Material: Satin Though these are marketed as sleeping blindfolds, it’s clear most reviewers are using these stylish blindfolds for something else. Tie one on and have your partner use a vibrator on you. Or go down on you. The options are endless!

Sex Bondage BDSM Kit Sex Bondage BDSM Kit Amazon A restraint kit will allow you to get frisky in all new ways. $19.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.4/5 | Material: Nylon Nothing like melting your cares away with a bed restraint. I don’t know about you, but the last thing I want to do after a long day is exert any effort. Pop these on your bed and allow your partner to do all the dirty work, literally and figuratively. “Overall, I am highly satisfied with this kit and so is my bottom,” one reviewer wrote.

Door Sex Swing with Seat Door Sex Swing with Seat Amazon Take you sex life to new heights and pleasures with this door swing. $26.99 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.2/5 | Material: Nylon If you love Cirque due Soleil-style positions but don’t have room for a three-ring-circus in your home, this door sex swing is perfect. Easily stashable when you’re finished, it hangs quickly and easily over any door. Use it power up those thrusts or enjoy the feeling of weightless sex while you’re tied up. “This is such a fun way to spice things up,” a reviewer wrote. “Definitely love it and recommend to anyone needing new ways to add some fun.”

SM Nipple Clamps Neck Collar Nipple Clamps Amazon These sexy nipple clamps allow you to adjust the pressure so you get to decide how much pleasure or pain you want. $13.89 Buy on Amazon Amazon Rating: 4.3/5 | Material: Polyurethane, dacron, and metal Like a little pain with your pleasure? Look no further than these nipple clamps. Pinch your nips with these bad boys. “I'm fairly used to crappy BDSM gear by this point (and yet I keep doing it because gems like this sometimes pop up!), but I was honestly surprised how high quality this was!”

There you have it: some of the most highly rated and reviewed sex accessories on Amazon, available on Prime and able to get to you in a flash. Shopping has never been so sexy.