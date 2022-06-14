Dove Opened Up About What It Was Like To Come Out As “Super Queer”

Ever since casually coming out in an Instagram Live in 2020, Dove Cameron has been pretty open about her sexuality. In May, the singer/actor shared what it was like to come out publicly as “super queer” during iHeartRadio’s Can’t Cancel Pride concert, which will stream on YouTube, TikTok, and Facebook on June 14. In the interview, Cameron got candid, and her quotes about being queer are so beautiful.

For the Disney alum, coming out wasn’t a one-and-done thing. In July 2020, Cameron alluded to her sexuality in a video for her song, “We Belong.” She told People in May 2021, "I've hinted about my sexuality for years while being afraid to spell it out for everybody," she said. "People started asking for hints about the video and I used different combinations of emoji couples making out. When the song came out, everybody got the idea that the song was a big LGBTQ+ anthem song and I found myself in this position where everyone thought I was queerbaiting." Cameron then confirmed that she is “super queer” in an Instagram live a few weeks later in August 2020. Now, she continues to embrace her sexuality and doesn’t shy away from talking about it in interviews.

"I honestly look back at that first initial foray into the conversation about my sexuality as my first time ever really being myself publicly," she shared with E!. "I think there's this narrative where if you are a queer person and you speak about your identity, it's though you've been sitting on a secret your whole life and it's this big revelation. Where in my experience, it wasn't a revelation. I always knew who I was. Ever since I can remember, I knew I was queer."

Although Cameron always knew she was queer, she was still hesitant to come out publicly. As a young star, the “Boyfriend” singer was trying to find a balance between her public and personal lives. “I wasn't ever afraid of people knowing who I loved," she added. "More so, I was afraid of people having access to the human parts of me in an industry that can be so anti-human. That was definitely an emotional thing, but it turned out to be the best thing that could have ever happened to me. Mentally, I'm so much better now."

Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

During the interview, Cameron also explained how she hopes her fans will take these conversations further and use the internet as a platform to incite change. "Social media has changed so much for activism and for community involvement," she said. "I like to tell my younger fans, support your queer friends. Be in queer conversations. Create an open space within you, within your community, within your circles and that's enough."

Most importantly, Cameron encouraged her followers to embrace their identities. "It's just about getting out of our own way and not fighting who we are and that's really the best service that we can give to ourselves,” she said. “And if we do that, even the most impossible things can take place."

At the end of the day, Cameron is going to be her authentic self and it sounds like she just wants her fans to do the same.