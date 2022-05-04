Doja Cat’s Relationship History Is Shrouded In Mystery

Thanks to the ever-present rumor mill (and the paparazzi), Doja Cat’s relationship history is littered with a litany of girls and boys. Though she has been romantically linked to several people thus far, only her relationship with singer/producer JAWNY (formerly known as Johnny Utah) has been confirmed. Since their breakup, Doja has been taunting and teasing us with who she may or may not be dating. Flirty pics and tweets are sending fans into a frenzy. Does she have a girlfriend now? A boyfriend? Is she just playing the field? Or is she just messing with all of us? Doja Cat’s relationship history is a mystery indeed.

While she was quite open about peeing right before her big Grammy win for “Kiss Me More” with SZA, her lips appear to be sealed when it comes to her love life. She told Ebro Darden during a 2021 Apple Music interview, that she’s not telling anyone who she’s dating until it’s “it becomes real." Fair enough. But that can’t stop my curiosity.

No need to fear, I’m ready to crack the case. Is there still time for me to become a TV detective? Ice-T, call me!

August 2019 - February 2020: JAWNY

@jawnyutah

Doja’s longest and only publicly acknowledged relationship was with JAWNY. The flirtation started when she commented, “I love you baby” on his video for “Honeypie”. The two exchanged flirty messages before he wrote on one of her pics, “Hey girl, I just showed this pic to my little cousin and I told him that we're together. Don't make me look like a liar now.” Nothing like romance in the digital age.

Sadly, it didn’t last. In February 2020, Doja went on IG Live to tell her followers, “I unfollowed my ex-boyfriend and everything is OK. We have been cool. Nothing weird going on. No drama, or weird sh*t going on. Sh*t just didn't work out."

October 2020: French Montana

These two sent tongues wagging when they were spotted on a yacht together in the Bahamas. But Doja quickly shut down the hearsay. "Me and French got a song coming out. F*ckin relax,” she tweeted. As it turns out, it was all business.

June 2021: Lil Dicky

After Doja appeared on an episode of rapper and comedian Lil Dicky’s show Dave, viewers began to wonder if their chemistry spilled over to real life. On the show, Lil Dicky’s character Dave matched with Doja Cat (who played herself) on a dating app. However, neither of them ever addressed the flirty vibes on-screen, and the fan fantasies soon fizzled out.

July 2021: Bree Runway

British rapper Bree Runway sent the internet into a frenzy when she posted a series of pics and videos with her and Doja writing, “you know I'm crazy about my WOMANNNN! Love youuuuu @dojacat best night everrrr 💍❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️."

A few days later, Bree continued to fuel speculation by tweeting, “my hot date @DojaCat"

Later that night, Doja tweeted, “I have a girlfriend and I’m going public @breerunway” We all know what the winky emoji means! So did the two rappers date? Unfortunately, they never addressed their bond again, so this will just have to be another unsolved mystery.

January 2022: French Montana (again)

French and Doja, take two! The former collaborators reunited in the Bahamas to celebrate their friend and lawyer Adam Zia’s birthday. French posted a pic of them together at dinner on Instagram and Doja quickly nipped any wild ideas anyone had in the bud by commenting, “Love you brother.” Can’t get any less romantic than that.

February 2022: Joji

Let’s rewind back to 2015. Thanks to the sleuthing of a Redditor named rajmachawal, we know that Doja has been salivating over Japanese singer Joji for quite some time. In a now-deleted tweet, she wrote simply, “f*ck me joji.” She continued liking his posts into 2019, and in January 2022, she got fans riled up again when she tweeted, “joji wyd u doing.” After playing coy, she finally told her fans on IG Live that she likes him. That said, she shut down rumors that anything had happened between them. She said, "No, I'm not dating Joji. Not that he's not cute." Um, but it sounds like you want to date him Doja?

As you can see, the jury is still out on Doja’s love life. But at least she’s having a good time.