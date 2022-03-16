The last time they did this? Almost eight years ago.
Radcliffe and Darke hit the carpet for the New York City premiere of The Lost City on March 14. And according to Page Six, this was their first public outing since June 2014.
It makes sense that Darke came to support him. Radcliffe starred in the treasure-hunting adventure movie alongside other big names: Sandra Bullock, Brad Pitt, Channing Tatum, Da'Vine Joy Randolph, Patti Harrison, and Oscar Nunez. (BTW, the movie has an 100% score on Rotten Tomatoes.)