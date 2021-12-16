Colton Underwood’s controversial Netflix show, Coming Out Colton, has gotten its fair share of backlash. But Bachelor stars, for the most part, kept quiet on the series... until now. Since reports on the show have gained some traction, Bachelor Nation favorites have started to respond to Underwood’s claims, and they aren’t thrilled with his version(s) of the story. But did Underwood actually lie on his show? Tayshia Adams, Nick Viall, and Ben Higgins all think so. (Elite Daily reached out to Underwood’s rep for comment on the other reality stars’ claims, but did not hear back in time for publication.)

On Dec. 15, Adams hit back at Underwood’s retelling of their “Fantasy Suites” date. According to Underwood, he “felt so bad for Tayshia” throughout the night. “That night, I slept in sweatpants and a sweatshirt, and it was like 70 degrees, and I was, like, sweating. But I was just like, ‘I don’t want to give her the wrong impression,’” he claimed. (He made a similar comment in his book, The First Time: Finding Myself and Looking for Love on Reality TV.)

But Adams has a very different memory of what happened. During an episode of her podcast, Bachelor Happy Hour, Adams told co-host Becca Kufrin that Underwood lied. “First of all, I think it’s extremely rude... Don’t make me seem like this, um, pity case, like you felt so bad for me. I mean, I’m not the only person you should be feeling bad for. There were other women trying to fall in love with you and putting their hearts out on the line. So if you feel bad for me in that regard, then sure.”

“But no, Colton Underwood did actually not sleep in sweats and a sweatshirt that night,” she said. “He actually slept in boxers that night because it was so hot in Portugal. I remember because the door was wide open. It was actually raining outside, and we were trying to get ventilation because it was just so hot and sticky.” She added that she did “not know” why he would lie about that or why he would “drag her down for something that’s not even true.”

Viall and Higgins called out Underwood for a different reason. While promoting his show, Underwood claimed to Us Weekly that he was only in contact with one person from the franchise: Chris Harrison. “I don’t watch the show. I mean, the only person that I really talked to is Chris still. Chris and I stay in touch,” he said on Dec. 5. (BTW, in the final episode of his series, he has a poolside chat with his former Bachelor contestant, Onyeka Ehie, so I’m not sure what Underwood qualifies as “staying in touch.”) Underwood continued, “I will say this, Chris was about the only one from the franchise who really reached out and sort of let me know that he was there for me, if there’s anything he can do.”

But according to both Viall and Higgins, that’s blatantly untrue. On a Dec. 15 episode of The Viall Files, Viall read out his DM exchange with Underwood from April 14, 2021 (the same date as Underwood’s Good Morning America interview in which he came out publicly). Viall’s message read, “Congrats, bud. Hope you’re in a happier place.” Underwood responded, “Thank you, man. I’m doing so good and happy.” Viall replied, “Great to hear, rooting for your happiness.” Viall then claimed on the podcast, “[Underwood’s] just a liar.”

Higgins had a similar take on Underwood’s claim. During a Dec. 8 episode of The Ben And Ashley I. Almost Famous podcast, he said, “I know of multiple people that did, including myself, including friends of mine, that reached out to him. So I don't know why he's saying that... I don't know if that's a good headline. I don't know if it makes the rest of us look unsupportive or what.”

Plus, according to Higgins, he didn’t just send Underwood a quick message. “I sent him a book about how you navigate being a Christian and coming out. So I just don't understand this stuff sometimes,” Higgins continued. “It's like are you just trying to make everybody else look bad and for people to feel bad?” He summed it up just like Viall: “Colton, I know people who did, including myself, and so that’s just a lie.” 👀

All I have to say is yikes.