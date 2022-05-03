Love Is In The Air! Cole Emhoff Is Engaged

Cole Emhoff, son of the second gentleman Doug Emhoff, is officially engaged to his longtime love, Greenley Littlejohn. On May 2, Greenley shared a video of the proposal on Instagram, and it’s beyond sweet. In front of a gathering of loved ones, Cole got down on one knee and popped the question in front of a roaring bonfire.

Greenley captioned the post, "Surrounded by friends and family in my favorite place I said yes to the love of my life! Can't wait to combine our family.”

The father of the groom-to-be is “really excited” about the engagement, CBS News reported on May 2.

There’s no word yet from Momala — as the Emhoff kids call Vice President Kamala Harris — but if I were to hazard a guess, I’d say she’s thrilled. (And also, um, busy advocating for abortion access.) In a 2019 essay for ELLE, she wrote, "Cole and Ella could not have been more welcoming. They are brilliant, talented, funny kids who have grown to be remarkable adults. I was already hooked on Doug, but I believe it was Cole and Ella who reeled me in ... They are my endless source of love and pure joy.”

Personally, I can’t wait to see Kamala’s wedding lewks. Will she be in the wedding party? What will Ella, noted style icon, wear to the celebration? Will it be held in the White House? (Naomi Biden, granddaughter of President Joe Biden, will have her wedding reception at the White House when she marries her fiancé, Peter Neal, this fall.)

Cole and Ella are Doug’s children from his first marriage to Kerstin Emhoff, a film producer. Cole previously worked as an assistant at a talent agency before moving to Brad Pitt’s production company, Plan B Entertainment, where he’s currently an executive assistant.

As for Greenley, she is a product development manager for Brand I.D., a fashion company. The lovebirds live in Los Angeles.

May Cole and Greenley’s love stay as hot as that roaring bonfire!