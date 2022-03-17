The secret’s out: Clayton Echard and Susie Evans are together, y’all! The duo reconnected over Instagram DM after filming ended, and though they didn’t restart their romance right away, it only took about a month for them to become boyfriend-girlfriend. In the four months since they became ~official~, they had to keep their relationship quiet to avoid spoilers/Reality Steve. But after announcing their new status at the live finale on March 15, the couple has been sharing more details about their relationship — perhaps too many details? Echard and Evans’ first TikTok together has one verrrry kinky detail.

On March 16, Echard and Evans gave fans an update about what they’ve been up to since reuniting. “So about those last 4 months #thebachelor,” he captioned the TikTok. The video seemed pretty typical for Bachelor couples. It included a clip of her limo entrance, a lot of food dates, some dancing, and one extremely blush-worthy picture of Echard being choked in bed. (If you need a minute to process this information, please take it now.)

It’s not the first time choking has come up for this duo, either. During Echard and Evans’ hometown date at a private jujitsu class, she joked, “We’re gonna find out if Clayton likes to get choked.” And based on this TikTok, it’s looking like the answer is yes.

OK, so if you missed that (or were distracted by Echard’s dance moves), here’s a screenshot. Sorry in advance.

TikTok/@clayton.echard

Despite the fact that it was only on screen for half a second, the comments were quick to notice this photo — maybe because there was just so much skin? One TikToker commented, “The choking pic bye.” Another wrote, “like why did he think the whole world wants to see that. no thx.”

Fans had similar reactions on Evans’ TikTok. She captioned the same video, “I think we’ve all lost sight of what’s really important here.” Referring back to her caption, one TikToker replied, “** Clayton choking.” (Evans liked the comment). Another user wrote, “the choking 💀💀.”

Although I could have done without ever (seriously — ever) seeing this picture, at least Evans finally got an answer to her choking question.