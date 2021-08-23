Uh, There’s A Rumor Clare & Dale Might’ve Secretly Gotten Married

If any couple exemplifies the saying, “When you know, you know,” it’s Clare Crawley and Dale Moss. The two got engaged just four episodes into Crawley’s season of The Bachelorette during the summer of 2020, and according to a new (and very convincing) theory, it seems like Crawley and Moss might have recently tied the knot.

On August 20, 2021, Deuxmoi (an Instagram that posts unconfirmed celebrity rumors and sightings) published a tip on their Stories from an anonymous source who claimed that Crawley and Moss reportedly got married that weekend (just weeks after their July anniversary) “in ‘secret,’ but filmed it with a small crew and serious NDA.” According to the tipster, they might be in talks with an unnamed print outlet to release the news and a “streaming wedding special.” Another source then seconded the tip, adding that they also reportedly hope to have babies “ASAP.”

The rumor is still unconfirmed, but there’s some solid evidence. As Cosmopolitan reported, they spent the entire weekend of Aug. 20 together, and some sleuths on Reddit and Instagram noticed Moss was wearing what looked like a wedding ring in one of Crawley’s Stories. Both Crawley and Moss have also been seen wearing new, matching rings since May 2021, sparking speculation that they’d renewed their engagement after briefly calling it quits in January 2021.

Crawley fell head over heels for Moss during her season of The Bachelorette, and according to an Us Weekly source, she was “extremely upset” when they temporarily split. They were photographed together just weeks later in February 2021, and in April 2021, Moss confirmed their reunion on Instagram. On social media, anyway, they’ve been going strong ever since.

“Before we even met I knew god was working, but never could have imagined what he had in store for us and there’s so much more ahead. My heart is with you always,” Crawley posted on their one-year anniversary in July. Moss echoed her sentiments in his own post, adding he loves Crawley “with all my heart.”

Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty Images

Around this time, one insider told Us Weekly they weren’t in a rush to walk down the aisle. “They’re engaged but still are working on building a solid relationship. They’ve discussed future plans but aren’t necessarily wedding planning,” the source said. “They aren’t rushing to tie the knot.” In other words, maybe the rumor is just that — a rumor. But if Bachelor Nation learned anything from Moss and Crawley’s love story, it’s that these two have a way of keeping fans on their toes.