History repeats itself.
Clare Crawley and Dale Moss’ reported breakup on Sept. 27, 2021 was not a shock. From a whirlwind reality TV romance to a messy public breakup, these two often spark speculation about their connection.
Crawley and Moss’ first breakup made it pretty clear there was a disconnect between the two of them. When Moss announced that they had “decided to go [their] separate ways” on IG on Jan. 19, 2021, Crawley clarified that it was his decision, not hers. She responded, “I am crushed.”
A surprise breakup over Instagram sounds almost impossible to get over, IMO.