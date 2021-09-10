Dating
BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 12: Recording artist Selena Gomez talks with The Morning Mash Up on S...

10 Celebs Get Real About What It's Like To Be Single

The good, the bad, and the funny.

By Joyann Jeffrey
Angela Weiss/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“No one ever asks me out. I am lonely every Saturday night. Guys are so mean to me. I know where it’s coming from, I know they’re trying to establish dominance, but it hurts my feelings. I’m just a girl who wants you to be nice to me.” — Jennifer Lawrence

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

“I had a boyfriend who told me I’d never succeed ... and that he hoped I’d fail. I said to him, ‘Someday, when we’re not together, you won’t be able to order a cup of coffee at the f*cking deli without hearing or seeing me.’” — Lady Gaga

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images

