Um, did Paradise come early? Apparently, The Bachelor’s Teddi Wright and Andrew Spencer both have crushes on each other — and they don’t care who knows it. The duo has been dropping hints about their feelings for a few weeks now, and it certainly sounds like they are on the same page.

ICYMI, Spencer got the flirtatious ball rolling on Feb. 15 during an episode of Nick Viall’s podcast The Viall Files. During the interview, Greg Grippo (Spencer’s best friend from the show) said that his friend was “interested in people” who may be on Bachelor In Paradise. When pressed, Spencer revealed, “My top three’s probably Serene [Russell], Teddi [Wright], Susie [Evans], and Bri Springs” — though he acknowledged that Springs was in a relationship and off-limits. “Serene and Teddi more,” he added.

Since then, Wright has made it clear that the feeling is mutual though she, like Spencer, is not putting all of her eggs (sand?) in one basket. During a March 14 appearance on Barstool’s Chicks In The Office podcast, she shared that Spencer and Ben Smith (who appeared on Clare Crawley and Tayshia Adams’ seasons of The Bachelorette) were in her top two. “I will say the person I’ve been consistent in definitely wanting to meet on the beach… I definitely want to meet Andrew Spencer if I go,” she explained.

She gushed about Spencer to Us Weekly, too. “Andrew Spencer is someone that I think is cute, but I don’t know him at all,” she explained. And what’s her favorite thing about him (so far)? “I think he’s just the definition of joy. Like, when you see him, he’s just so joyful and I love that. He’s so funny. I love a guy that’s funny, and he’s very attractive.”

Though there’s no telling what might happen on Paradise, it’s safe to say that Bachelor Nation is already shipping this couple. Even Clay Harbor, Spencer’s cousin who appeared on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette, seemed to be on board.

Here’s hoping they both make it to the beach — and that they like each other just as much in person as they did on TV.