The honeymoon stage never has to end, and Arie Luyendyk Jr.’s second proposal to Lauren Burnham is proof. Although the couple has been married for two years (and have three children together), they’re still very much wooing each other.

On Oct. 3, Burnham took to Instagram to share the news that she and Luyendyk decided to get engaged for a second time. “We’re ENGAGED! again,” she wrote. “This time, just for us.”

The engagement re-do was a stark contrast from Luyendyk’s first proposal to Burnham, which happened onstage at the filming of The Bachelor’s “After The Final Rose” while his ex-fiancée Becca Kufrin was still in the building. This private proposal was significantly less awkward, taking place on a beach in Hawaii (not too far from their wedding venue). “This is a special place for us,” Luyendyk explained.

And the location wasn’t the only upgrade. Luyendyk also replaced Burnham’s Neil Lane ring with a new one from Happy Jewelers, a family-owned jeweler in Orange County, CA. The massive sparkler is right up Burnham’s alley; after the proposal, she couldn’t stop raving about the new ring. “It’s, like, crazy big. I don’t know what to do with it. I’m scared. it’s so pretty. You did so good, babe. You’re so sweet.”

Um, am I the only one who thinks “crazy big” is an understatement? The new rock is an oval-cut diamond with a diamond pavé band. Burnham’s original engagement ring featured a cushion-cut center stone surrounded by a halo, two baguettes, and a whopping 170 smaller diamonds on the platinum band. It weighed in at 3.65 carats.

Interestingly enough, Burnham’s new ring looks a lot like the three-carat, oval-cut diamond ring Luyendyk gave to Kufrin. “He really liked [the oval-cut] ring he felt would be perfect for Becca, but he kept coming back to this other ring, which was completely different, and saying how it would be perfect for this other girl,” Lane told People after Luyendyk’s season of The Bachelor aired. “He was very indecisive and there was a hesitation — and he took the process very, very seriously.”

Regardless of the style, purchasing the ring and proposing to Burnham again was a meaningful choice for Luyendyk.

In a YouTube video about the milestone, he explained why the second proposal was so important to him. “The ring I gave her on The Bachelor was obviously paid for,” he explained. “We never really felt like it was something I chose for her, so I got her another ring. I’m re-proposing today.”

And although the couple is not planning on another wedding (yet), there may be one eventually. “Lauren wants to get re-married right here [their wedding venue]. I feel like maybe when we’re old and gray, we’ll come back to the Haiku Mill and do it all over again,” Luyendyk said in the YouTube video.

Will there be another set of wedding rings, too? Only time will tell.