A joint couples celebration has never been so fun.
Whether you’re a self-identified stoner or not, 420 is a day to be celebrated. This holiday is a great reminder for everyone to chill out and go with the flow — no matter what your stance on cannabis may be. Plus, it’s a perfect excuse to plan a 420-themed date with your SO. Here are some ideas to get you started.
There are so many amazing CBD self-care products out there, including moisturizers and massage oils. Whether you find a nearby spa with CBD services or do an at-home massage train, this date idea totally embraces the relaxing vibes of 420.