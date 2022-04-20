Dating
These 420-themed date ideas are so much fun.

These 420-Themed Date Ideas Are High-Key Perfect

A joint couples celebration has never been so fun.

Whether you’re a self-identified stoner or not, 420 is a day to be celebrated. This holiday is a great reminder for everyone to chill out and go with the flow — no matter what your stance on cannabis may be. Plus, it’s a perfect excuse to plan a 420-themed date with your SO. Here are some ideas to get you started.

Try A CBD Couples Massage

There are so many amazing CBD self-care products out there, including moisturizers and massage oils. Whether you find a nearby spa with CBD services or do an at-home massage train, this date idea totally embraces the relaxing vibes of 420.

