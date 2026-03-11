For years now, self-tanning has taken over my Thursday nights. I have my dos and don’ts, a collection of go-to products, and my very official tanning uniform (loose black sweats). Still, I know my game can be improved. As the season of bronzing commences and college students everywhere embark on their spring break getaways, now feels like as good a time as any to take the routine to the next level.

I consulted the ultimate tanning pros — Guy Cory, a spray tan artist and Loving Tan brand ambassador; Isabel Alysa, a tan artist and CEO/founder of Dolce Glow and SunnieBae Skin; and Besa, a spray tan artist and the owner of Besa Bella Bronze — who have celebrity clients like Sydney Sweeney, Zara Larsson, Emira D’Spain, Alix Earle, and Kim Kardashian. Plus, I spoke to content creators who have their self-tanning routines down pat to get their favorite hacks.

Behold, the definitive guide to achieving a self-tan that looks good and lasts all vacation long.

The Prep

According to the pros, most of your self-tan prep should happen a full day before you get sprayed, foamed, or spritzed. Set aside an hour or two of your tanning eve to do the essentials.

1. Exfoliate, Exfoliate, Exfoliate

Cory, who is trusted by Sweeney and Larson for their red carpet tans, always reminds his clients about the golden rule of self-tanning: exfoliation. It’s the best way to remove dead skin, giving the formula a smooth base to stick to.

You want to make sure you’re hitting every nook and cranny — getting rid of any leftover tan splotches from previous applications. “If you have a self-tanner on prior, you need to fully exfoliate the old self-tan off,” Gia Giudice, Next Gen NYC star and ultimate Jersey girl, says. “Do an everything shower.”

Cory recommends getting a body scrub treatment at a Korean spa, but using a body scrub, dry brush, or exfoliating mitt at home can also do the trick. “I do love to dry brush right before a shower,” says Besa, who tanned Earle and Brooks Nader for their Sports Illustrated shoots. Beyond exfoliation, dry brushing can also give your skin a natural glow — plus, it promotes lymphatic flow.

2. Shave Ahead Of Time

If you’re planning on shaving your legs (and any other areas) for spring break, do it the day before you plan to tan. “The No. 1 reason people get streaks after a spray tan or a self-tan is because they're shaving the day of, and that leaves razor residue marks on the skin,” says Alysa, who tanned Kardashian for her SKIMS Swim shoot.

I 3. Skip The Extra Hot Shower

A quick rinse before a tan can be tempting — it helps wash away any sweat, perfume, or deodorant, which are known to make things look patchy. Just make sure you keep an eye on the water temperature. “If you are going to take a rinse before your spray tan or self-tan application, make sure it's just with warm water,” Alysa says. “Hot water can tend to open up the pores, and the spray tan solution can lodge in those pores.” Avoid the blackhead-looking effect and save your extra-hot showers for non-tanning days.

The Method

The experts say there’s no one fake tan method that works best for everyone. The best way to find your holy grail product is (unfortunately) through trial and error. But there are ways to make that process a little easier.

1. Choose Your Formula

Not every tanning product will look great on every person, whether it comes down to undertone, skin type, or personal preference. No matter what you choose, Alysa recommends looking out for an ingredient called DMI (dimethyl isosorbide), which can help the color last, bringing the tanning agent deeper into the skin. That’s especially important for a pre-vacation tan, since you’ll be dipping in the ocean and pool.

Then, it’s important to figure out which technique you prefer. Options include tanning foam, spray, drops, or lotion. For beginners, starting with a pigmented foam makes sense — it’s easy to keep track of what areas you’ve covered. It’s also relatively easy to buff out for a more even coat.

Try out a few different brands or go by your undertone. Purple- and red-tinted foams are great for cool-toned skin, while a green tint can neutralize pink. Anna Renn, a Miami-based influencer known for her beauty, fashion, and lifestyle content, is loyal to one formula and one formula only: Loving Tan. “Their shade range is amazing, and I notice it gives me a really good red undertone in my skin versus just trying to make me darker.”

2. Mitts, Gloves, & Brushes

For the most part, self-tan application hacks are a dime a dozen, and it comes down to personal preference. Still, there are some undeniable pros and cons for each method.

The mitt is one of the most popular ways to apply fake tan. It’s smoothing and easy to use, making it a favorite among amateurs and professionals, like Cory.

Latex gloves have gotten more popular recently, with fans saying it’s more bang for your buck since the latex won’t absorb product like the mitt. But Alysa isn’t convinced. “It can give you a darker tan because there's not going to be product absorbed, but it's not going to give you an even, finished blended tan,” she says.

Renn, however, is a big advocate of the latex glove and recommends layering on two pairs for a smoother application. “I saw a girl on TikTok use them, and I'm like, ‘You're so smart,’” she says. But she hasn’t abandoned the mitt altogether. “After the latex gloves, I go in with the normal mitt and take my time blending it all in.”

Brushes are also good to have on hand, especially when it comes to smoothing out tricky spots.

3. Strategize For Those Problem Areas

As for the most difficult spots — hands, wrists, elbows, knees, ankles, and feet — there are a lot of ways to tackle them. For Renn, using a lighter touch works best.

Besa avoids directly spraying those spots when tanning her clients. “There's a technique of spraying away from those areas so they don't get too dark and look uneven,” she says. “Try blending those spots, too, with a brush or rolling sponge.”

Applying a light layer of barrier cream immediately before tanning can also help. “Solutions typically absorb more there, and that's why you sometimes see people have dark hands or feet,” Alysa says. The cream can help prevent that uneven pigmentation.

To make sure your hands and feet (the biggest culprits) look smooth, you can use a mist instead of foam or lotion. “I actually feel like the DHA [dihydroxyacetone] in a mousse is too high for the hands and feet,” Alysa says. “I recommend using our Acqua Hydrating Self-Tanning Face Mist. Just put that over your hands and feet, and there's no blending needed.”

4. Don’t Stress About Your Face

Tanning the face has gotten a lot of attention lately, ever since contouring with fake tan went viral. But experts largely recommend newbies keep it simple.

The same mist that you can use without blending on your hands and feet is also a great option for facial coverage. “You can use it under or over your makeup. It's multi-use. You can use it the night before a trip, like a setting spray, and it's going to leave a lasting tan,” Alysa says.

Tanning drops (Besa loves the Illuminating Self-Tan Drops from Tan-Luxe) are also a good option — add a few to your go-to facial moisturizer to maintain your glow. Just remember to wash your hands after applying.

Still, don’t overthink it. “The face does tend to fade much quicker than the rest of your body,” Besa says, adding that bronzer can help even things out.

Giudice agrees. “It's not that important. You could always match your face with makeup to your body,” she says. As Andrea Carmona, former Love Island USA and Love Island Games contestant, puts it, “Just use a tinted moisturizer.”

5. Remember The Details

The difference between a great fake tan and a passable one is in the details. Hands are often a dead giveaway that your bronze is faux. Add a little more plausible deniability by making sure to clean up. “Sometimes your nails can get really nasty,” Cory says. “Take an alcohol wipe and wipe off your nails, the perimeter of your hand, and your palm. That will make it look more natural.”

The stark contrast between a bronze face and a pale hair-part line is another no-no for professionals like Alysa. “Kim Kardashian taught me this years ago: tan your middle part. Either use a self-tanning brush or spray the middle part. That way, when you do have the face tan, it’ll blend in,” she says.

Post-tan drying powder is also a highly-recommended finishing touch. “It can help absorb any excess sweating or moisture — plus, a scented one can help cover the fake tan smell,” Alysa says.

Maintenance

Your job isn’t done once the tan is applied (or even after your initial rinse). Maintaining the tan — especially over a long, pool-filled vacay — can be a challenge.

1. Shower With Care

Some spray tanning salons warn against using Dove soap specifically, claiming it can break down a tan. But there seems to be no scientific evidence that’s accurate. (Spoiler: Plenty of body wash brands use the same ingredients.) All three spray tanning experts are OK with using Dove — it’s a mild go-to, after all. “As long as you're getting out of the shower and your skin doesn't feel stripped, you should be fine,” Cory says.

The most important thing is to choose a body wash that’s moisturizing and sensitive skin-friendly. Cory’s a fan of La Roche-Posay.

2. Stay Hydrated

With proper maintenance, a fake tan should last around seven days — perfect for a spring break trip. To keep it looking glowing and even, make sure to keep your skin hydrated. “Take short, lukewarm showers and moisturize daily,” Besa says. “Just don’t use a lotion with perfume in it, because the alcohol in the perfume will break it down too. I like CeraVe.”

Alysa seconds the CeraVe recommendation — she’s also a fan of Aveeno and Cetaphil lotions. Anything fragrance-free is a win.

3. Don’t Be Scared To Exfoliate (Within Reason)

Many freshly-tanned people avoid exfoliation to maintain their bronzed look. But according to Alysa, a little dry brushing on Day 4 or 5 of the tan can help extend it. “People think it's going to remove your tan, but it's actually just going to remove dead skin cells,” she says. “That can actually help your tan last longer.”

This does not mean you should be aggressively scrubbing your skin. Just go over it lightly to keep the color looking fresh.

4. Pick Your Sunscreen Wisely

A fake tan does not offer any protection from the sun, so you still need to pack SPF for spring break. One pro tip: Skip the oily aerosol cans, which will break down the tan. “Use lotion-based sunscreen as a barrier before going into the pool or the ocean. Reapply right when you come out,” Besa says. “It just holds the moisture in and won’t make you dry out.”

Yes, it sounds complicated. But really, the whole tanning process (prep and application) should take two hours max — maybe three if you’re going really, really slow. Then, it’s just a couple of minutes daily to moisturize and maintain. And for smooth, sun-kissed skin? That’s a pretty good deal.