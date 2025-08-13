Odele & Susan Alexandra Just Dropped The Perfect On-The-Go Hair Accessory

Odele and Susan Alexandra are here for your bag charm needs. The hair care and accessories brands have partnered up for a limited-edition set, “Touch-Ups To Go”, featuring mini versions of Odele’s Air Dry Styler and Hair Oil, along with a custom beaded holder and cloud charm designed by Susan Alexandra that pairs with the brand’s bestselling dry shampoo. The exclusive beaded holder clips onto any bag, making sure you can refresh your hair at any given moment. Now, you can take your hair care on the road and look chic while doing it.

“We live for form and function, so partnering with Susan Alexandra to add a little whimsy to the portability of our dry shampoo was an immediate yes,” Odele co-founder Lindsay Holden said in a news release. “Two brands that prioritize the beauty and detail in the quality and products they offer? We’re hair for it.”

Susan Korn, founder of Susan Alexandra, added, “Partnering with Odele felt like such a natural fit — we both care deeply about crafting high-quality products that people genuinely love. I loved the idea of creating something that’s not just decorative but actually makes your day easier.”

Odele and Susan Alexandra

Holden and Korn aren’t just selling products — they’re crafting functional art. Susan Alexandra’s products feature hand-crafted beadwork, while Odele offers premium, affordable hair products. “The beaded charm holder transforms a beauty essential into a little piece of wearable art that travels with you — it’s functional luxury at its most playful,” Korn said.

Odele and Susan Alexandra

Ready for good hair on the go — in style? The collection dropped Aug. 12, and the bundle is priced at $50 (a $125+ value).