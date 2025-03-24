Mikayla Nogueira has been TikTok’s favorite makeup guru since she went viral in August 2022 for her “sticky method” tutorial for covering up acne. Famous for her artful makeup looks and Boston accent, the 26-year-old can make viral videos on repeat, create a flawless full-coverage base, and apply lipliner without a mirror. “People are always shocked. If I’m at a restaurant and I just ate and I need to touch up my lip, I literally do it without a mirror,” she says.

Nogueira might be best known for her TikTok presence, but on March 26, her expertise is reaching beyond phone screens with the release of Point of View Beauty, her new skin prep brand. “I have always preached the importance of skin prep — laying the proper products before foundation gets the best results — but there’s never been a one-size-fits-all brand that I could recommend to fully cater to everyone,” Nogueira says of Point of View. “I wanted to take away the confusion and intimidation and make it super straightforward for people to use and purchase all-in-one.”

With Point of View, it’s easier than ever to emulate Nogueira’s version of the golden rule: No makeup look is complete without the proper skin care. For the Boston native, who favors “bolder than average” cosmetics, a flawless base is even more important. “I always wear a lash, have a bolder brow, and a nude lip,” she says. “I definitely take inspiration from 2016 with my eyeshadow and lip, but I blend that with more trendy makeup. I like the fluffy brow and really glowy skin.” She knows that without the proper skin prep, this combo would fall flat — that’s where Point of View comes in.

While she’s filming, Nogueira is candid about what she loves, likes, and hates. “I’m a makeup girlie,” she says — and yes, that means she has an opinion on everything. Luckily for her 16 million followers, she doesn’t shy away from sharing it. “I've never been a gatekeeper,” she adds.

Here, Nogueira shares her all-time favorite products — including the one concealer she will “cry” over if it ever gets discontinued.

Gilbert Flores/Variety/Getty Images

Mikayla’s Favorite Concealers (Including Her “Most Repurchased Product”)

Nogueira names two concealers as her all-time favorite makeup products: Nars Soft Matte Complete Concealer and Anastasia Beverly Hills Magic Touch Concealer.

The Nars takes the spot as her No. 1 fave. “It’s my most repurchased product ever, and it’s definitely my most-loved product,” she says. “As someone who’s struggled with acne and hyperpigmentation for my life, this concealer has helped me feel better about my skin.”

“If they ever discontinue it, I will actually cry,” she adds. Her other go-to concealer, from Anastasia Beverly Hills, isn’t for blemishes. “It is my favorite concealer for full matte coverage, super flawless undereye. It’s not a no-makeup makeup product. It covers all the darkness under my eyes,” she says. “I’ve gone through so many of them.

The Eyeliner She Uses Every Single Day

Nogueira is picky when it comes to her eyeliner, but there’s one she always comes back to: Urban Decay 24/7 Waterline Eyeliner Pencil.

“I always get eyeliner bleeding under my eyes, and other products never last,” she says. “That is the only one I have ever found that does not bleed or smudge or fade.” Nogueira says it’s her go-to. “I use it every day.”

Her Go-To Moisturizers For Dry Weather

Nogueira might consistently rely on the same makeup products — at least when it comes to her eyeliner and concealer — but she’s more willing to mix up her skin care routine. “It’s so cold in Boston, and there’s a lot of dryness in the air,” she says. “My skin gets so severely dehydrated, so I’m using a much richer moisturizer.”

One celebrity-made brand makes it into her list of favorites: Hailey Bieber’s. “Right now, I’m obsessed with the Rhode Barrier Butter,” she says.

Another fave? She loves OleHenriksen’s Après Skin Multi-Use Rich Rescue Crème, citing its thickness. “I need to incorporate rich moisturizers into my routine, otherwise my makeup literally looks awful.”