“I really feel beautiful every week,” Mayan Lopez says over the phone as we discuss her incredible looks on the show she co-created and stars in, Lopez vs Lopez. It’s 10 a.m. PST and the 28-year-old is gearing up to head to the Universal Studios lot in Hollywood to film the third season of her hit NBC show. Her favorite costume so far? It’s the quinceanera episode (Season 1, Episode 17) where she rocks a matching purple gown with her senior dog and the most glamorous princess makeup ever.

In real life, Mayan didn’t have a quinceanera because her parents were getting divorced, so this moment was extra special on set. “I came out in the dress and my dad started to tear up and even my mom got emotional,” Lopez says. “That was very healing. The whole show is cathartic in a way.”

With a fictional wedding to plan and a slew of A-list guests, viewers can only expect even more epic looks from Lopez on the latest season of the show. “I’m very excited for fans to see what the Lopezes have in store,” she says, teasing new situations, the return of old characters, and more surprises.

NBC/NBCUniversal/Getty Images

The idea for Lopez vs Lopez began when Lopez posted a TikTok about her parents acting like they’re still married even though they’ve been divorced for years. But success isn’t the only thing Lopez has garnered from TikTok fame. She’s also gotten several good beauty tips from the app.

“I always love learning how people do their makeup, and accentuate the beauty that you already have,” Lopez says. The best piece of advice she’s received so far? “To put my contour higher near my pupil.”

Prepping for the premiere of Lopez vs Lopez’s third season on Oct. 18, Lopez reveals some of her go-to beauty products and best-kept beauty secrets below.

The Beauty Product She’d Steal From Fictional Mayan

Although she loves rocking her Makeup Forever HD Foundation in everyday life, Lopez says not every product she uses IRL shows up on camera how it needs to. Enter: Live Tinted HugGuard Skin Tint SPF. It’s a buildable and moisturizing option that Lopez says both versions of herself would use.

“I don't always want to keep wearing makeup in real life,” Lopez jokes. Instead, she’s added this product to her rotation and loves that it’s super moisturizing. “I have to take extra good care of my skin because I put her through a lot.” Sometimes she’ll add a pop of Hourglass concealer and call it a day.

The Products She’s Obsessed With Right Now

Since wears a ton of makeup on set, Lopez really leans into her post-work skin care routine that includes two different makeup removers.

“I love the Elemis Pro Cleansing Balm to take my makeup off. It just gets rid of everything and just leaves my skin feeling not dry,” she says. She follows this up with Tatcha’s cleansing oil. “I just try to really make sure that I get everything off, and the combination of those two products always gets the job done. It makes my skin feel great.”

The Best Product Her Castmates Have Recommended

Skin care is a must-have for cast members on Lopez vs Lopez, with Lopez and several others loving In Your Face Cream. She cites the clean ingredients and citrusy smell as two of the reasons she loves it, especially as someone who likes to let her skin breathe and have minimal products on it at any given time.

“Since I started using this, it has helped save my life,” she says. “Even when you wake up in the morning, your skin’s still as soft as when you put it on. I know it’s expensive, but it’s so worth it.”

The One Product That Never Leaves Her Purse

It turns out that a good lippie is all Lopez needs when she’s out and about on the town.

“Makeup Forever’s lip pencil in Walnut is my ride or die,” she says. “That is always in my purse. I wear that with just a little bit of gloss or any lipstick... It stays on and it’s soft. I’ll never go out of the house without it.”

Her Go-To Lip Color For Fall

While California’s currently having a massive heat wave, Lopez is willing the next season into being with her must-have autumnal lipstick.

“I love Baby from Merit. There’s one also in the color Millennial, it’s a nice kind of darker nude that I think is a very great transition color as we’re going into fall, but still pink enough where it’s like we’re not fully there yet,” she says.

Her Favorite Latin-Owned Beauty Brand

While there are tons of Latin-owned beauty brands on the market today, Lopez says she’s partial to Selena Gomez’s Rare Beauty. “I think that she’s done such a great job, and I really do love her products.” Her go-to products from the brand are the Soft Pinch Luminous Powder Blushes. She’s especially fond of the color Joy, which is a muted peach color.

Her Must-Have Skin Care Products

“I used to have a skincare routine that was seven steps, and I noticed that the more steps I had, the more sensitive my skin was,” Lopez says. “I think what's helped me the most is having a simpler routine.”

The main component in Lopez’s bare-bones skin care routine is to invest in a good cleanser, serum toner, and moisturizer.

“The one that's really helped me is the Dr. Jart Skin Barrier Serum Toner. And if I have to add another product, it'll either be the Claudalíe SOS Thirst Quenching Serum, or anything that will help me add just a little bit of extra moisture,” she says.

Products That Help Her Hormonal Acne

While Lopez swears by her “simpler is better” skin care routine, she says it doesn’t make her immune from her hormonal acne. For this, she’s invested in a blue light mask from Amazon that she uses for at least 30 minutes every day.

“I have one that I can just put on, put the receiver in my pocket, and I can just go around and get ready for the day,” she says. “I get hormonal acne so certain times during the month I'll just know it's coming. That always helps calm down my skin.”

The One Product She’d Bring To A Deserted Island

Picture this: Lopez is abandoned on a deserted island with a singular water source. What’s she bringing with her, you may ask? The answer might surprise you…

“I would probably bring my Olaplex shampoo,” she says with a laugh. “I would at least want my hair to be clean. I have a very oily scalp, but it'll at least keep it soft even if it’s for no one but myself.”