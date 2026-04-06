M.A.C. Cosmetics' New Lip Oil Is Meant To Be Noticed (& That's The Point)

You want pigment? Get a lipstick. Looking for shine? Grab a gloss. Hunting for hydration? Time for a lip oil. But M.A.C Cosmetics, the de facto poster child of cosmetic innovation, is reinventing the status quo with the ultimate hybrid lippie that does it all — and then some. Their all-new Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil is a multi-function hybrid between a pigmented lipstick, lustrous lip gloss, and nourishing lip oil, and we have to talk about it.

Previously, the go-to way to achieve equitable shine and pigment payoff was to layer a gloss over a lipstick. The Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil eliminates the need to duplicate efforts, offering the best parts of a lipstick and a gloss in one sleek tube. Beyond providing high shine and stellar pigment, this lip oil also offers soothing hydration for enhanced plumpness, making it the ultimate all-in-one lip product, a refreshing change in the current lip combo era that demands three or four products to get the same result.

Read on to learn more about M.A.C's triple-duty lip oil that's changing everything we thought we knew about lip products.

Pigment Is Not An Afterthought

With traditional lip glosses, the focus is primarily on the shine factor. Sure, you might get a slight tint, but on a formulaic level, finding the right mix between high-pigment opacity and a lustrous finish is tricky. Somehow M.A.C has managed to accomplish this in one formula with the Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil. Available exclusively at Ulta Beauty for $25, it comes in 12 different shades and there is truly something for everyone. The fan-favorite nude shade, Boy Bait is coming back in this collection in a big way. In addition to that creamy hue, the collection also features similarly buttery nudes: Malt, Sugarrimmed, and Dressed to Dazzle, a glittery shade that packs on the sparkle. For the citrus lip aficionados out there, the collection also includes various peachy orange shades: Yes and Carbonated, which is a bubbly shimmer gloss.

For the pink lip stans out there, M.A.C comes through with shades Yum Yum and Slippery. Sweet plum hues, Grapesicle and Pulse clock in for the purple stunners. But the boldest hue in the collection is definitely Tantrum, a fiery red that combines the statement red lip with the slick appeal of a glossy lip.

Hydration Is Key

With traditional lipsticks, there's an element of accepted dryness that's usually remedied with a pre-application lip balm or layered lip gloss. But the Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oil provides 72 hours of hydration, soothing and actively improving the lip's moisture barrier. It's like skincare but for your lips. The cushiony, transformative gel-to-oil formula is made with sweet almond oil, which softens and smooths the lips, making this the holy trinity of lip products. It has the hydration of a lip oil, the shine of a lip gloss, and the pigment of a lipstick. Talk about the total trifecta.

Say Bye To Subtle

Above all else, M.A.C's new Lipglass Cushion High-Pigment Lip Oils are a glossy usurp of makeup tradition that prove you can have it all (with regard to lip gloss that is). No longer do we have to choose between high-impact shine and rich pigment. Through doubling down on duality, M.A.C is also securing its spot in makeup bag heaven. It's three products in one, which leaves more room for other makeup necessities.

Where the hallmark of any good lip gloss is its sheer mutability, M.A.C Cosmetics' new 3-in-1 lip oil doesn't even know what subtlety is — and that truly is the point.