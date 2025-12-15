For the past few years, beauty has lived in its no-makeup makeup era; skin tints have been used instead of foundation, clear gloss instead of lipstick, barely there bronzer, and neutral everything. But recently, there’s been a quiet shift back toward actual glam: sculpted cheeks, real eyeshadow, glossy lips with definition, and lashes that flutter. And one of Kylie Jenner’s newest looks — her now-viral “Butter Glam” — feels like the moment that has officially tipped us back into full-glam territory.

If contouring was her original claim to fame, butter glam feels like its grown-up evolution. The look is warm, soft, and heavily blended, but still very much makeup without tipping into anything harsh or heavy. Think buttery skin, a diffused bronze eye, luscious lashes, a creamy nude lip, and the key detail: a wash of yellow pigment on the lids that gives the whole look some fun dimension. It can easily be considered New Year’s Eve-level glam, depending on your ‘fit, but it’s also not unwearable in the day-to-day.

When Jenner posted her tutorial in November, the first thing I thought was the vibe itself felt surprisingly achievable. The beauty of butter glam is that it’s more about softness, warmth, and blending than it is about specific high-end formulas. So I decided to try recreating the entire look using only drugstore makeup.

Below, I’m breaking down everything I did — step by step — to recreate Kylie’s butter glam with products you can grab on a budget.

Step 1: Create the perfect base.

Hana Hong/Elite Daily

The key to butter glam is buttery skin, meaning smooth, soft-matte, and warm. I started by applying Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Hydrating Primer to get that velvety surface Jenner always has, followed by L’Oréal True Match for foundation because it blends (like butter) while still letting skin peek through. Then I conceal under the eyes and around the nose with Maybelline Fit Me Concealer, and lightly set the T-zone with Neutrogena Healthy Skin Pressed Powder. To warm everything up, I buffed Milani Baked Bronzer in Soleil around the perimeter of my face, keeping it soft instead of super sculpted.

Step 2: Add the buttery eyeshadow (including the yellow accent).

Hana Hong/Elite Daily

Eyeshadow is the true moment of the “Butter Glam” look, so this is the most important step. First, use a neutral palette, like Maybelline The Nudes Eyeshadow Palette, for the brown tones, sweeping a lighter beige across the lid and warm brown on the outer half of the lid and through the crease.

Next comes the cut crease. Use a small, dense crease brush dipped into a deeper matte brown. Instead of sweeping it all over, press it right into the socket line (where your lid folds) and blend it side to side. To clean up the lid and emphasize the cut crease, add the tiniest bit of concealer around the edges with a concealer brush. The clean edges will help the eyeshadow pop.

Then comes the fun part: Tap a yellow shimmer shade (I used NYX Ultimate Shadow Palette, I Know That’s Bright) on the inner corners and brow bone. This instantly brightens the eye, but make sure to blend the edges so the yellow melts into the browns. The amount of yellow you add is totally customizable, so you can add more or less depending on how much color you want.

Step 3: Include some soft definition.

Hana Hong/Elite Daily

Instead of a bold wing, I tightlined using the NYX Epic Wear Liner Stick in Deepest Brown. Run it along the upper lash line and smudge a tiny bit into the lower waterline For lashes, apply two coats of your favorite mascara, but make sure it’s fluttery not clumpy. I love Milani Highly Rated Fan Club Fanning Mascara for a naturally fanned-out look.

As an optional step, add some falsies (my go-to set is the Ardell Demi Wispies) for extra glam.

Step 4: Achieve the final butter moment.

Hana Hong/Elite Daily Instagram/@kyliejenner

To finish, I added a bit more warmth with Milani Baked Blush in Luminoso, which gives that soft peachy glow Kylie always has. On my lips, I lined with NYX Suede Liner in Tea and Cookies and topped it with L'Oreal Paris Plump Ambition Hyaluron Lip Oil in Worth It 601. The result? Warm, glossy, soft glam that actually does feel… buttery.

Final Verdict

After trying the look myself with nothing but drugstore products, I genuinely get why butter glam is having such a moment. It hits that perfect intersection between full glam and everyday wearable: sculpted but not sharp, glowy but not greasy, intentional but still effortless. The yellow accents are such a moment, and the entire vibe is a refreshing evolution from the soft-makeup era we’ve been in for a while.

The biggest surprise was how beautifully the drugstore products performed. If anything, this routine proved that “celebrity glam” doesn’t have to equal “luxury budget.” Nothing about this look is exclusive to expensive brands.

So yes, butter glam is 100% worth trying, whether you're getting ready for a night out or just want a little extra glam for your everyday routine.